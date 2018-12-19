The Statham City Council last week rescinded action taken this fall to ban a woman from city property, including council meetings.
The council met in a called meeting before its work session last week and held a 37-minute closed session to talk about “litigation.”
Rescinding the “prohibited entry” was done after the closed session with no discussion.
That item “rescinding” the property ban was the only item on the agenda. The motion passed 4-0. Vice mayor Perry Barton abstained from the vote.
The council banned Catherine Corkren from all city property, and specifically council meetings, at a September meeting.
Corkren filed a lawsuit about the ban and open records violations.
In its meeting Tuesday night, the city council tabled a request for a rezoning and annexation of about 97 acres on Wall Road, across the street from city property.
Doug Patton, with a Kennesaw company, said the James Reece family plans to sell the property to a developer.
He said plans call for 330 single-family homes built on small lots in a subdivision. The houses would be built on 1/4-acre lots.
Council members reacted to the lot sizes. Both Eddie Jackson and Perry Barton said lots are more like 1/2-acre and larger in most Statham subdivisions.
He said the houses would be 1,600 to 1,800 square feet.
“We call them ‘shiny and tiny,’” he said. The houses are “shotgun” style to fit on the lots. He said the houses would be two-story and have parking areas.
The price would be in the “low 200s,” he said.
Patton told council the developers “will pay their own way” and would not seek tax abatements for the development. He also said developers would pay the cost of roads and utilities for the development.
City attorney Thomas Mitchell said the property sought for annexation is part of the area now being negotiated with Barrow County for service agreements.
Jackson said the developers would need to get county agreement before any city consideration of the request.
Council member Dwight McCormic said, “It sounds to me like, at this time, it’s a county issue.”
“This hasn’t even been on the (city’s) radar,” Jackson said.
The embarrassment and harm that the council caused her cannot just be "taken back." Heard Ms. Corkren is suing the city over this one. Good for her. Lawsuits seem to be the only thing these Statham leader-fools will listen to, here lately.
Did Bridges and Barton (who made the motion to ban her in the first place) APOLOGIZE to her yet?
The entire council might want to consider their personal failures here - for trying to pull such a foolhardy, self-serving, clearly ridiculous, foul, snarky stunt. They seem to have a history for this type of idiocy, using their public office WRONGLY against private citizens. They seem to take turns.
One could conclude this council perhaps finds it very easy to make stupid, reckless choices, thinking the the public will pick up the lawsuit tab. This Statham bunch is a disgrace to respectable public servants everywhere.
One hopes that if the civil trials coming against Statham, identify possible criminal charges against its police and city officials - - SO BE IT.
It would be a morale victory indeed, if this bunch had to JUSTLY experience arrest, jail, legal costs...the very same things they supported or orchestrated being inflicted on innocent people. UNJUSTLY.
Just saying Oops, we rescind, our bad - does not measure up.