Thompson: Rudy is the gift that keeps on giving for Mueller

In an early scene in the premiere of the AMC television series “Better Call Saul,” the main character, a public defender, argues before a jury on behalf of his three teenage clients, who had broken into a mortuary and disturbed a dead body.
When he finishes describing the shenanigans as mere immature foolishness, he sits down and the prosecutor wheels out a television and stands in silence as the tape of their acts plays.
If Special Counsel Robert Mueller were standing before a jury today, seeking to prove the crimes he’s investigating and the president’s participation in those crimes, it’s starting to feel like all he would have to do would be stand in silence and play the tapes of Rudy Giuliani talking.
There’s really no other way to put it. The president’s personal lawyer is probably the worst attorney — defense attorney at least — in the United States of America. But I really don’t understand how it happened because he hasn’t always been this idiotic. His legal career blossomed when he went after and prosecuted the mafia as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. During his time as mayor of New York City, though his policies have been disputed, he’s received credit for helping clean up crime. And he helped guide the city through its darkest days following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
But now Giuliani goes on television for interviews and regularly disgraces himself and does an epically poor job of advocating on behalf of his client, to the point of throwing him under the bus.
There was a two-month break in this between Labor Day and the election, when Mueller’s investigation went publicly quiet in the lead-up to the midterms. Now with the midterms behind us and the investigation moving more rapidly, Rudy is back in front of the cameras, but he clearly hasn’t learned anything about proper messaging.
Had Trump hired me as his chief of staff, the first thing I would have told him to do is to permanently put Rudy on the shelf. But he didn’t hire me, he hasn’t sidelined him and we’re left to watch him make a fool out of himself. For investigators, he’s the gift that keeps on giving. And he kept on giving Sunday in interviews with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” and Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”
Consider one specific exchange in the ABC interview, where Stephanopoulos asked him if President Trump was aware that Michael Cohen, Trump’s former longtime attorney, was pursuing a Trump Tower Moscow deal into the summer of 2016.
“According to the answer that he gave,” Giuliani said, apparently referring to Trump’s written response to Mueller about his knowledge of the deal, “it would have covered all the way up to November of 2016.”
To quickly recap: Cohen was sentenced last week to three years in prison on charges from the Southern District of New York of tax fraud, bank fraud and campaign finance violations he admitted to committing at Trump’s direction when he directed payments to two women, who had claimed they’d had affairs with Trump, in an effort to silence them in the lead up to the election.
Cohen also pleaded guilty to Mueller’s Office to lying to Congress about the Trump Tower Moscow negotiations. While he initially told Congress those plans went away in January 2016, before any primary votes had been cast, Cohen admitted and Mueller’s court filings indicate that they went on until as late as June 2016. Not only did he lie about dates, he also sought the Russian government’s approval of the project and he kept Trump in the loop about the deal’s progress, even discussing with him the possibility of Trump himself taking a visit to Russia.
Now, despite Giuliani’s previous statement that Trump’s account of the Trump Tower Moscow deal aligned with Cohen’s account, he and Trump continue to characterize Cohen as a “rat” and a liar who can never be trusted and is making up stories in an effort to save himself.
But beyond all of the Trump team’s lies about interactions with the Russian government, here is why the timing in Rudy’s answer to Stephanopoulos matters. In August 2016, U.S. intelligence officials briefed Trump that the Russians, backed by Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin, were committing cyber-crimes against the U.S. But Trump continued to publicly side with the Russians’ denials and side with them over our intelligence community while also denying that any of his campaign members or associates had been talking with the Russians. Meanwhile, in November 2016, there were ongoing negotiations to drop sanctions on Russia while, per Giuliani, there were also ongoing negotiations on a business deal that would have further enriched Trump and his family members but was seemingly contingent on the Russian government’s blessing.
One can almost see the words appearing in a court filing: “aiding and abetting computer crimes.”
Giuliani said recently he had tried to stop Trump from tweeting so much. But it’s debatable whether the client or attorney is being more reckless here.
