Bridgeman: School issues are big headache

School is out by the time this paper is distributed, but I have been contemplating multiple issues dealing with schools these days.
Money, of course, is always the primary consideration. We find a lot of hot air emanating from political candidates about children being our “future,” etc. My wife is a bit more down to earth — she says we want kids who can count and are conscientious because they are the ones who will bring us our pills when we can no longer do it ourselves.
I thought of that recently when I heard Temple Grandin, an autistic woman and world-renowned author on that subject, speak at the annual Woman of the Year luncheon for the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce.
She emphasized the need for arithmetic, but not necessarily algebra, for students. That is near and dear to my heart because in 30 years of hiring reporters, I have found fewer than five who could do simple percentages.
Anyway, the subject was money. I have heard for years that teachers should be paid like professionals — doctors, lawyers, accountants, etc. Those folks typically make six figures. The only “educators” I know in that range are coaches in college, and that stretches “educators” further than I can reach.
I have come to that conclusion. Teachers should make those kinds of salaries. We already expect them to have advanced degrees and work lots of hours. I would add, and many do, that all should get additional “learning” throughout their careers. The hours and education ought to be enough for the money.
That doesn’t begin to contemplate the energy required to deal with 150 kids a day, all day.
New Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has promised raises of $5,000 per year in his 2019 budget. It ought to be that much increase every year for five or six years, at least. I can feel elected officials running from that idea.
The salary increases don’t even start to cover the costs of a broad and deep education. Foreign languages to high-skilled technical knowledge such as machinists (which now is more a computer operator than laborer) are just a couple of things that ought to be routinely available — and aren’t.
College-and-career-ready is one of the current fashionable phrases. Barrow County has one of those “academies” operating. Jackson County just got a $3 million grant to help with its plans. About 45 or so of those “schools” are operating. Since they were the big push for Casey Cagle, I doubt they get as much attention under Kemp.
(I can’t help but feel like this is “vocational” school with an added layer of science. We had a separate floor for the “vocational” kids when I was in high school. I never went there.)
Dual enrollment goes with that “readiness” term. Kids can get associate degrees as they get high school diplomas and it is free if they can get and maintain Hope scholarships for the program.
Barrow County has expanded its dual enrollment dramatically. Some educators there are raising questions about who should take college courses and how hard they should promote that idea.
Jackson County plans to offer college courses taught at its “academy” — the current Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
This is all part of “learning for life,” which is another current buzz-phrase. It basically means students today are going to have to continually learn new subjects and skills.
I’m more and more glad I’m near retirement. Hope those grandsons will support me — it’s not looking too good at the moment, but they are young.
That touches only a couple of subjects. I just noticed this weekend that international student enrollment has fallen for at least a year or two at most U.S. universities and those graduates are more and more likely to return home — rather than stay here and help support me.
Those international students are more likely to study computer science, engineering, physics or other advanced subjects than are U.S. students. That might be another topic on which we should spend time and money. A topic for another day.
