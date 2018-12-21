Terrell: Christmas, yesterday and today

My, how things have changed in the Decembers of our years.
Things are just not the same.
For us baby-boomers, Christmas was a time of excitement and anticipation.
The days between Thanksgiving and Christmas were the longest days of the year. It seemed as if someone had added extra hours to them.
You could go into stores and there would be Christmas carols playing at nearly every store; even insurance offices and other similar businesses would be decorated with holiday decorations.
My brother and I found something we could put on our Santa list on nearly every page of the Sears and Roebuck Christmas Toys catalog. We knew we wouldn’t get one-half of what we circled but we also figured it wouldn’t hurt to ask.
Christmas was, and remains for many of us, a time of magical moments. There remains a mystical touch in the air on Christmas Eve with a glance toward the heavens after dark to see if the weather will be good for Santa’s ride.
There is still hope of seeing the “star” that appeared more than 2,000 years ago and changed the history of mankind forever.
The lights, the decorations and the music of the season build anticipation for most, even as we add years to our time lines.
Decorating the tree calls me to stop and remember small hands reaching as high as they could to help decorate the Christmas tree, the young voices ad-libbing their lines in the Christmas play, and singing their favorite Christmas songs.
I think of the many trips made by little feet through the room with the tree to count the packages, to shake one that seemed to have moved away from the tree or just to check on the tree to be sure everything was OK.
The same questions were always there. How many more days until Christmas? When are we going to make Christmas cookies? How does he know where I live? How does he come down the chimney?
Times have changed and, unfortunately, there are those in society who want to take our Christmas season away from us.
The liberal left, in its bigotry, is waging war this year on Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The left says Santa exploited Rudolph and that Rudolph was bullied by the other reindeer.
They will tell you that Rudolph’s song is problematic and they have said Rudolph was abused by Santa and his fellow reindeer.
The progressives and the left have attacked office Christmas parties and think they should be done away with.
They won’t accept that a person can make a decision on their own as to whether or not to attend.
The new religion of the left is moving away from the church and it denies the need to take personal responsibility and sacrifice.
One writer described the new leftism, “…as a lazy form of compassion…appealing to those who want to pat themselves on the back without having to spend of their own, time and energy.”
The left wants to limit free speech. It wants to rewrite our Constitution. It’s opposed to the motto “In God We Trust.” It doesn’t like Christmas and it won’t like Easter.
At some point the left will try to implement its attack on Christmas in our churches as it tries to soften religion.
Over the past several years, the progressives have moved against large businesses wanting Christmas trees to be holiday trees, Christmas greetings to be holiday greetings, and Christmas gifts to be holiday gifts.
That is simply taking the love out of Christmas and without love there would be no Christmas.
For me Christmas is a sacred moment; a time of reflection, a time of peace, a time to extend love to all, and a time to spend with family and friends.
That’s the way it should be! Merry Christmas to all!
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: Christmas, yesterday and today
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)