Bennett: My ugly Christmas sweater collection

Back in the ‘80s, there was a fashion fad at Christmastime that involved bonding holiday images to a sweatshirt and outlining the edges with glitter glue.
Do you remember? Anybody could do that. The more adventuresome crafters would then go on to add all sorts of doo-dads to the sweatshirts, like little dangling jingle bells, little resin ornaments, googly eyes, tinsel… you get the picture.
If you were “talented” enough to make them, they sold like hotcakes. Everyone was wearing them. I can’t even remember how many I made or how many I wore. This fad continued on for several years. Long enough that I was able to make little mini-sweatshirts for my darling little girl to wear.
We were so cute in our matching shirts! I made several for my mom, my aunts and maybe even one for you or your mama! Then I started painting on sweatshirts. I did Santas, snowmen, reindeer, using whatever cute and simple patterns I could find. One year my daughter wore an adorable Santa sweatshirt to school, on the day that Santa was to visit. She was so excited and kept motioning to him and pointing to her shirt, saying “You’re on my shirt!” I have a picture of her sitting in his lap wearing her Santa shirt. I painted them for gifts, for family, and I sold a few of those, too.
My first store-bought Christmas attire came from the old Goody’s store in Athens. I had a few pullovers and maybe a vest or two from there. But my very favorite Christmas sweater of all time was a very elaborately-decorated black cardigan from a specialty store. I saved my money and spent probably half my grocery budget on that thing. But boy, did I feel special! It was adorned with what must have been thousands of sparkly sequins, red and green seed jewels, little mirror-like accoutrements and puff-ball thingies dangling from short little strands of yarn. Oh, it was a party, alright! I wore it to our office Christmas party that year, over a black mock-turtleneck, with a pair of britches that were just a little too tight. It wasn’t a particularly cold night, and in keeping with the holiday ambiance, the venue had a nice, big fire roaring.
By the time we all gathered, it was a little stuffy in there. It wasn’t long before I was so hot I thought I would faint. This was the only year I took a date with me to our party, and I was trying really hard to maintain my lady-like appearance. I was soon dismayed to realize I was sweating like a woman of ill-repute on a hot August night revival meetin’ down at the Baptist church. One of my doctor-bosses saw me fanning, and asked me how come I didn’t just take off my sweater. He thought it was really funny when I told him I couldn’t take it off because my britches were too tight.
In the years to come, there would be many more lovely Christmas sweaters added to my collection, but none as expensive, or as special, as that one. When my daughter was probably middle-school age, she and her friends started making fun of the Christmas sweaters that all their moms were wearing. I still thought they were beautiful and kept right on wearing them.
One year she informed me that she was going to wear one of my sweaters to a party. I was delighted! Until I found out that it was a joke, and ugly Christmas sweaters were an official thing. I must admit that my collection did include a few that pushed the limits to even what I thought was beautiful, and those were the first ones she confiscated.
Over the years, she continued to “shop” in my closet for her ugly Christmas sweater each year. About three years ago, I finally donated the rest of them to a thrift store in Athens. Last year, she and I were looking for an ugly sweater for Mary to wear in the Christmas parade with the band/color guard. We went into that store. And there they were. My beautiful, elegant, exquisite sweaters. On the rack for $2.99. It was hysterical.
But yet kind of sad, because they had been there for so long and no one had bought them.
This year I decided that we would add ugly Christmas sweaters to the annual photo shoot that I do with the kids. Normally we go to Bass Pro Shops and I have them pose in front of all their beautiful props, as well as the giant tree, and humongous fireplace in the lobby. And always the obligatory picture with Santa. They didn’t want to do the Santa thing this year, but agreed to the photo shoot. So instead of Bass Pro, we improvised with a smaller tree at the mall. (If you’re my friend on Facebook, you simply must see the pictures. Cutest grandkids ever!)
Last week I went back to the same thrift store to see what they had. Sure enough, there they were…still. How sadly hysterical, again.
I ran back in on Friday to check it out and was very happy to see that a couple of them had evidently found new homes, as they were no longer on the racks.
I picked out sweaters for the girls and the only thing I could find for the little man was a hideous vest. But with this kind of photo shoot, the more hideous, the better.
So, off we went to the mall to do the photos. My little man absolutely loved his look and rocked the vest for the pictures. He then announced that he planned to wear it to church the next day.
Sunday morning came around, and he put on his freshly ironed (thank you, GiGi) white button-down shirt, his “new” vest, and finished it off with a navy-blue tie with tiny white polka dots. It was fabulous!
I put the sweaters back into the bag from the store so I could re-donate them, but he asked if he could keep the vest.
He wants to wear it Christmas Eve to our family gathering. Of course, Greemaw told him he could keep it. He also mentioned wearing it to school for their party. I’m not so sure how that will go, but he’s determined!
My collection of Christmas sweaters has dwindled down to just a few, and those are quite subdued compared to the ones I wore in the ‘90s and early ‘00s. I do, however, have some very pretty Christmas PJs!
Hope everyone will enjoy wearing your festive attire this holiday season and rocking those ugly sweaters!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
