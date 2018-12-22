Jacks: Christmas treats

Hope everyone is getting ready for fun times shared with family and friends during the Christmas season.
One of my favorite things to do during Christmas is to make homemade treats to share with others. The old and the young enjoy getting the homemade treats and they can be very simple things to make if you just take a little time out of your busy schedule to add the personal touch. It means more than any store-bought gift to many.
This week I’m sharing some of my favorite recipes for Christmas treats, many I grew up making with my grandmother and now make to share with family and friends. Hope you find a few to share with your family and friends.
I’d like to dedicate this column to several wonderful ladies who inspire me to cook, to share with others and be a caring person. My late grandmother Baker, known to all her grandkids as Bake, my Aunt Jewelee Gunter, my dad’s only living sister, Aunt Janet Luke, my go to mother, Ms. Lois Wall, Kay Young Fish, Helena, Sharon and Vicki; and my sweet lady Ms. Doris McLocklin. Love all of you dearly. Thanks for inspiring me and being beside me when I need you most.
—
Red velvet box cookies
Ingredients
1 box red velvet cake mix
2 eggs
1/3 cup vegetable oil
Powdered sugar for topping
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Mix everything except powdered sugar together into a bowl. (Batter will be thick). Spoon into balls (I use a cookie dough dispenser), and roll in powdered sugar. Place on cookie sheet leaving 2 inches between cookies. Level each cookie with the bottom of a glass. Bake 8 to 10 minutes until cookies brown slightly on the edges.
—
Butterfinger Bites
Ingredients
2 cups candy corn
1 1/4 cups peanut butter
Chocolate chips
Gulf wax
Directions
Melt candy corn in microwave for 90 seconds in a microwave-safe bowl. Add peanut butter. Mix well. Make into balls. Freeze for 15 minutes. Melt 1/3 cup Gulf wax and then pour over 12 oz. bag of milk chocolate chips. Melt at 50% power for 4 minutes. Mix until creamy. Dip balls into hot wax/chocolate mixture. Cool on waxed paper.
—
Almond Joy Candy
Ingredients
1 (14 oz. bag) sweetened coconut flakes
4 Tbsps. butter, softened
1/2 cup powdered sugar
2 Tbsps. corn syrup (white Karo syrup)
20-24 almonds
16 oz. milk chocolate chips
Gulf wax
Directions
Combine coconut, powdered sugar, butter and corn syrup in mixer bowl. Beat on low speed until thoroughly combined. Use a large baking sheet lined with waxed paper. Scoop small mounds and form into bars (wet fingers if necessary to keep mixture from sticking to you). Candy mold sprayed with cooking spray works great, also. Press one almond onto the top of each bar. Refrigerate/freeze for 30-40 minutes to allow bars to harden slightly. Line another baking sheet with waxed paper. Melt chocolate and wax in microwave at 50% power for 4 minutes. Whip until creamy. Dip bars in chocolate. Place on waxed paper to harden.
—
Almond Joy Cookies
Ingredients
1 (14 oz.) bag sweetened coconut flakes
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
2/3 cup chopped lightly salted almonds
1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
In a large bowl, combine coconut, chocolate chips, almonds and sweetened condensed milk. Stir until combined. Scoop out dough with a cookie scoop onto prepared baking sheet. Shape into discs. Pat the tops flat. Bake cookies for 12 to 14 minutes or until tips of coconut are just starting to turn golden brown. Let cool on baking sheet. Store cookies in an airtight container.
—
Pecan Tarts
Ingredients
1 (4 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened
1 stick of margarine or butter, softened
1 cup flour
Dash of salt
Blend together cream cheese, margarine, flour and salt. Shape into 24 balls. Press each ball into a 1 ¾-inch muffin tin (press dough in bottom and sides with fingers, (do not leave any holes).
Filling:
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup brown sugar
2 Tbsps. margarine or butter, melted
1 tsp. vanilla
Dash of salt
1 cup pecans, chopped
Directions
Combine eggs, brown sugar, margarine, vanilla and salt. Mix well (do not beat with mixer or tops will be crusty instead of a nutty one). Divide pecans evenly in pastry shells. Pour filling in shells, filling 2/3 full. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Cool slightly before removing from pans. Cool on wire rack.
—
Maple Bacon Crack
Ingredients
Cooking spray for parchment paper
10 slices bacon, chopped
1 tube crescent rolls
1/4 cup maple syrup
3/4 cup brown sugar
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray. Set aside.
In a medium skillet, cook bacon for 6 minutes, stirring pieces occasionally. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Roll out crescent rolls onto parchment paper. Pinch seams to make one single sheet. Prick all over with a fork. Drizzle with half of the maple syrup then top with a single layer of brown sugar, doing your best to cover all over. Top with cooked bacon, distributing evenly,and drizzle with remaining maple syrup. Bake until golden, 22 to 25 minutes. Let cool completely before slicing into pieces and serving.
—
Chocolate
Covered Cherries
Ingredients
60 Maraschino cherries with stems
3 Tbsps. butter, softened
3 Tbsps. corn syrup
2 cups sifted confectioner’s sugar
1 pound chocolate confectioner’ coating
Directions
Drain cherries and set on a paper towel to dry.
In a medium bowl, combine butter and corn syrup until smooth. Stir confectioner’s sugar and knead to form dough. Chill to stiffen if necessary. Wrap each cherry in about 1 tsp. of dough. Chill until firm. Melt confectioner’s coating in a heavy saucepan over low heat. Dip each cherry in by its stem and place on waxed paper lined sheets. Chill until completely set. Store in an airtight container in a cool place.
—
Buckeyes
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups creamy peanut butter
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 1/2 cups chocolate chips
2 Tbsps. shortening
4 cups confectioner’s sugar
Directions
In a medium bowl mix peanut butter, butter, vanilla and confectioner’s sugar. Shape into balls and place on a baking sheet covered with waxed paper. Place in refrigerator. Melt chocolate and shortening. Pour into bowl and dip balls into chocolate. Refrigerate for 30 minutes until chocolate is firm.
—
Christmas Candy
Ingredients
1 lb. white chocolate
1 cup Eagle Brand milk
1 cup green candied cherries
1 cup red candied cherries
1 cup nuts
Directions
Chop all nuts and cherries. Melt chocolate in microwave at 50% power for 4 minutes. Stir till smooth. Add milk, cherries, and nuts. Pour into a buttered pan. Smooth with a spatula. Cut into squares when firm.
—
Chocolate Covered
Peanut Butter Balls
Ingredients
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/2 lb. margarine (2 sticks)
1/3 box graham crackers (crushed)
1 box confectioner’s sugar
1 cup pecans
1 cup coconut
16 oz. milk chocolate chips
1/3 block paraffin wax (Gulf wax)
Directions
Mix all ingredients except chocolate and wax. Make into balls as big as you want them. Dip into melted chocolate and wax. Place on waxed paper and cool.
Chocolate and wax:
Shave wax and melt in microwave for about 4 minutes. Pour over chocolate chips in a glass microwave safe bowl. Melt chips at 50% power for 4 minutes. Mix until creamy. Dip balls.
—
Boiled Oatmeal
Cookies
Ingredients
1 stick margarine
2 cups sugar
3 cups old-fashioned oats
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup peanut butter
1 tsp. vanilla
4 Tbsps. cocoa
1/4 cup flour
Directions
Mix and stir over medium heat all ingredients except oats, peanut butter and vanilla until it comes to a boil. Cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Add 3 cups of old-fashioned oats (uncooked), 1/2 cup peanut butter and 1 tsp. vanilla. Drop by spoonful on waxed paper. Allow to cool completely. Store in airtight container.
—
Peanut Butter Chewies
Ingredients
1 cup sugar
1 cup white corn syrup (Karo)
1 cup peanut butter
8 cups corn flakes
Directions
Bring sugar and corn syrup to a rolling boil. Stir in peanut butter. Pour mixture over 8 cups corn flakes. Stir to coat well. Pour out on waxed paper to cool. Break into pieces.
—
Chocolate Fudge
Ingredients
3 (6 ounce) pkgs. milk chocolate chips
1 can Eagle Brand Milk
1/2 cup chopped nuts
1 1/2 tsps. vanilla extract
Dash of salt
Directions
In a microwave safe bowl add chocolate chips and Eagle Brand Milk. Heat at 50% power for 4 minutes. Stir until creamy. Stir in remaining ingredients. Spread evenly over waxed paper lined 8-inch square pan. Chill 2 to 3 hours or until firm. Turn fudge onto cutting board. Peel off waxed paper and cut into squares. Store loosely at room temperature.
Oreo Balls
Ingredients
1 pkg. Oreo cookies
1 block cream cheese, softened
1 pkg. chocolate bark or Baker’s baking square
Directions
Place Oreos in food processor (I use my Nitro) and process so ccokies look like dirt, pour into a bowl. Add softened cream cheese. Mix thoroughly. Form into balls. Place on waxed paper. Melt chocolate in microwave according to package. Cover balls in chocolate. Place in refrigerator to harden.
—
Snowballs
Ingredients
1 cup (2 sticks) melted butter
5 Tbsps. powdered sugar
2 cups flour
2 tsps. vanilla (or almond)
1 1/2 cups chopped nuts
Directions
Cream butter and sugar. Work flour, vanilla and nuts into creamed mixture. Roll out in oblong pieces. Bake on ungreased cookie sheet at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Roll in powdered sugar. Better if you let cookies cool for a few minutes before rolling in powdered sugar.
—
Pecan Kisses
Ingredients
1 egg white
1 cup light brown sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
2 cups nuts
Directions
Beat egg whites until very stiff. Add sugar and vanilla. Mix well. Makes a thick batter. Drop 2 cups of pecans into batter. Coat well. Pick out with spoon onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 250 degrees for 55 minutes.
—
Crockpot Candy
Ingredients
32 ounces white almond bark
4 ounces German chocolate
12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate
16 ounces cocktail peanuts
16 ounces honey roasted peanuts
Directions
Break up bark and bars. Combine all ingredients in the crockpot. Stir on low 15-20 minutes until melted. Drop on waxed paper by spoonful and allow to cool. Break into smaller pieces after hardened, if desired.
—
Haystacks
Ingredients
1 bag butterscotch chips
1 can chow mein noodles
Directions
Melt butterscotch chips in microwave at 50% power for 4 minutes. Beat until smooth. Mix in noodles to coat well. Drop by spoonful onto waxed paper and cool.
—
Buttermilk Candy
Ingredients
1 cup buttermilk
1/4 tsp. butter
Dash salt
2 cups sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup pecans
1/4 tsp. baking soda
Directions
Boil buttermilk, sugar and baking soda over medium heat until hard boil stage. Stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Add remaining ingredients. Mix well. Pour onto waxed paper and let harden.
—
Divinity
Ingredients
2 cups sugar
1 1/4 cups light Karo syrup
1/8 tsp. salt
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup water
2 egg whites
1/2 cup chopped nuts
Directions
Cook sugar, syrup, salt and water until soft boil stage. Add to beaten egg whites and continually beat until glaze is gone. Add nuts and spoon onto waxed paper.
**Do not make on a rainy, cloudy day.
—
Oreo Crunch Cookies
Ingredients
1 box white cake mix
8 Tbsps. butter, softened
1 egg
1/2 tsp. peppermint extract
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup Oreo cookie chunks
1 cup Andes peppermint crunch pieces
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine the cake mix, butter, egg, extracts and cream cheese. Beat until a soft dough forms. Stir in the cookie chunks, peppermint crunch pieces and chocolate chips gently. Refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes. Scoop or roll the dough into 24 balls. Bake on a cookie sheet for 10 minutes. DO NOT over bake. The cookies will be soft and look undone. Let them sit on the hot cookie sheet for 2 minutes then gently remove them with a spatula to a piece of waxed paper on the counter. Very gently tap the tops of the cookies with the bottom of a flat spatula to even out the tops. Let them sit until completely cool. Store in a sealed container.
—
Fruitcake Drop
Cookies
Ingredients
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup unsalted butter at room temperature
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. lemon juice
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup candied red cherries
1/2 cup candied green cherries
1 cup dried pineapple pieces
2 cups roughly chopped pecans
Directions
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar using a hand mixer. Add eggs, salt, vanilla, lemon and cinnamon. Mix until well incorporated. Slowly add flour and mix well. Fold in fruit and pecans. Drop by rounded Tbsp. onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 23-25 minutes. Allow to cool completely.
—
Chocolate Gooey
Butter Cookies
Ingredients
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 (18 oz.) box moist chocolate cake mix
1 (8 oz.) cream cheese at room temperature
1 egg
1 stick butter at room temperature
Confectioner’s sugar for dusting
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl with an electric mixer, cream the cream cheese and butter until smooth. Beat in the egg. Then beat in the vanilla extract. Beat in the cake mix. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours to firm up so that you can roll the batter into balls. Roll the chilled batter into Tbsp. sized balls and then roll them in confectioner’s sugar. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet, 2 inches apart. Bake 12 minutes. The cookies will remain soft and gooey. Cool completely and sprinkle with more confectioner’s sugar, if desired.
—
MeeMaws Kitchen
Sink Christmas
Cookies
Ingredients
3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. cream of tartar
3/4 tsp. salt
2 sticks butter, softened
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup lightly packed light brown sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 cup puffed rice cereal
1 cup sweetened flaked coconut
1 cup rolled old-fashioned oats
1 (8 oz.) pkg. toffee bits
15 crushed peppermint hard candies for garnish
White chocolate for dipping
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt. Using an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugars. Scrape the sides of the mixer bowl and beat in the egg and vanilla until smooth. Beat in flour mixture in 3 small additions, scraping the sides of bowl after each one. Slowly beat in rice cereal, coconut and oats. Fold in the toffee bits and refrigerate the dough, covered, for 1 hour. Drop rounded spoonful of dough on 2 cookie sheets leaving at least an inch of space around each drop. Bake until cookies are golden around the edges, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer cookies to wire rack to cool. Melt white chocolate in microwave-safe bowl 4 minuets at 50% power. Stir until creamy. Dip the cookies into the chocolate and sprinkle crushed peppermint on top or use sprinkles. Allow to cool to room temperature before serving.
—
Lemon Meltaways
Ingredients
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups powdered sugar
3 Tbsps. finely-grated lemon zest
2 cups all-purpose flour
Icing
1 cup powdered sugar
1 to 2 Tbsps. lemon juice
Directions
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
In a large bowl beat softened butter, 1/2 cup of the powdered sugar and the lemon zest with an electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Stir in flour until soft dough forms. Shape dough into balls. Place 1 1/2 inches apart on cookie sheet. Flatten each ball to 1 1/2 inch circle. Bake 6 to 8 minutes or until edges are set, but not brown. Cool 2 minutes on cooking sheet. Remove from cookie sheet to cooking rack.
In small bowl place 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar and roll each warm cookie in powdered sugar. Cool completely.
In a small bowl beat 1 cup powdered sugar and 1 tbsp. of lemon juice. If too stiff to drizzle add additional lemon juice. Pipe over cookies. Let stand for an hour until icing sets.
—
Sugared Pecans
Ingredients
1 egg white
1 lb. pecans
1 cup sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. salt
Directions
Beat egg white and water well. Add pecans and coat well. Mix together sugar, cinnamon and salt. Add pecans.
Stir well. Pour on cookie sheet. Bake for 1 hour at 250 degrees. Stir often. Cool and store in tightly sealed container.
—
Date Nut Balls
Ingredients
2 (8 oz.) packages dates, chopped
3 sticks margarine
Powdered sugar or coconut
3 cups nuts
5 cups Rice Krispies
2 cups sugar
Directions
Cook dates, margarine and sugar 10 minutes over low heat. Add nuts and Rice Krispies. Mix well. Let cool and make into balls, roll in powdered sugar or coconut.
—
Lazy Cake Cookies
Ingredients
1 box yellow or white cake mix
2 eggs, beaten
5 Tbsps. butter, melted
2 cups M&M’s or mini chocolate chips
Directions
Mix together all ingredients. Put in a 9x13-inch greased baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Cool. Cut into bars.
—
Orange Balls
Ingredients
4 cups graham cracker crumbs
2 cups confectioner’s sugar
2 cups chopped pecans
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 small container of orange juice concentrate, thawed
Extra powdered sugar
Directions
Mix all ingredients together except extra powdered sugar. Roll into 1-inch balls. Roll in powdered sugar. Chill until firm.
—
Lemon Buddies
Ingredients
9 cups rice Chex cereal
1 1/4 cups vanilla baking chips
1/4 cup butter or margarine
4 Tbsps. grated lemon peel
2 Tbsps. lemon juice
2 cups powdered sugar
Directions
Into a large bowl measure cereal and set aside. In a 1-quart microwaveable bowl, microwave chips, butter, lemon peel and juice uncovered on high for 1 minute. Stir and microwave 30 seconds more. Pour mixture over cereal, stirring until evenly coated. Pour into a 2-gallon re-sealable plastic food storage bag. Add powdered sugar. Seal bag. Gently shake until well coated. Spread on waxed paper or foil to cool. Store in airtight container.
—
Puppy Chow
Ingredients
7 cups Chex rice cereal
1 cup chocolate chips
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/4 cup butter
1/4 tsp. vanilla extract
2 cups powdered sugar
Directions
Measure cereal into a large bowl. Melt chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter in microwave 4 minutes at 50% power. Stir in vanilla. Pour over cereal. Mix thoroughly.
Transfer to a 2-gallon plastic bag and add powdered sugar. Shake to coat well. Spread mixture on waxed paper and allow to cool.
Christmas
Reindeer Mix
Ingredients
2 cups wheat Chex
2 cups Rice Chex
2 cups Corn Chex
2 cups Cheerios toasted oat cereal
2 cups unsalted pretzels
2 cups M & M’s plain chocolate candy
1 (8 oz.) pkg. white chocolate baking squares
1 cup unsalted peanuts
Directions
Mix cereals, peanuts, pretzels and M & M’s in a large bowl. Spread onto a large baking sheet lined with waxed paper. Melt white chocolate squares in microwave for4 minutes at 50% power. Pour over mixture. Mix together very fast. Spread out and let dry then break apart in small chunks. Great chocolate snack.
—
Can’t leave out the Gingerbread dough recipe for the gingerbread men. One of my all-tme favorites at Christmas.
Ginger Bread Dough f
or cookies
Ingredients
6 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 1/2 tsps. ginger
1 1/2 cups light corn syrup
1 1/4 cups packed light brown sugar
1 cup margarine
Directions
In a large bowl combine flour, cinnamon, ginger and salt. Mix light corn syrup, brown sugar and margarine in a saucepan. Stir over medium heat until margarine is melted. Combine dry and wet ingredients with a wooden spoon. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and allow to rest until cool. Roll and cut into ginger bread men and decorate with Royal icing.
—
Royal Icing
Ingredients
3 egg whites
1 (1 lb.) box confectioner’s sugar
1/8 tsp. cream of tartar
Food coloring (optional)
Directions
In a medium bowl combine egg whites, sugar, and cream of tartar. Beat at low speed until blended. Increase speed to high and beat 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture holds a peak. Cover with a damp cloth when not in use. Separate into bowls and add food coloring, if desired.
Hope you enjoy some of my favorite Christmas treats to share with others.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
