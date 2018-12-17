BCSO: Man shot and killed himself during police chase Sunday night

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s assistance after a man reportedly shot and killed himself during a police chase Sunday night.
According to a BCSO news release, the Winder Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro on South Broad Street around 10 p.m. Sunday due to a suspended registration. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield to the police officer and sheriff’s deputies took control of the pursuit southbound on Loganville Highway.
The driver of the Camaro encountered stopped traffic at the intersection of Loganville Highway and Highway 316, where he attempted to negotiate a U-turn, and ultimately the Camaro became stuck in a muddy construction area, according to the release. Deputies approached the Camaro and broke the window out in order to take the driver into custody, but found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The driver, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
