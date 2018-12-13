Basketball: BCA boys move to 8-1 with four-win week; Lady Knights improve to 6-3

The Bethlehem Christian Academy boys basketball team won just eight games last year in its first season under head coach Robert Strong. The Knights have already hit that mark this season in the middle of December.
BCA reeled off four wins last week to improve its mark to 8-1. All in all, the most impressive win came Dec. 4 when the Knights rallied from down 35-22 at the half to knock off GHSA Class A opponent Athens Academy, 53-47.
The Knights also defeated Trinity Prep on Dec. 3 (56-23), Providence Christian on Friday (41-35) and Briarwood Academy on Saturday (61-33). They’ll be back in action Friday when they travel to Watkinsville to take on Westminster Christian in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
They’ll be back home Saturday afternoon for a 3:30 p.m. matchup with Monsignor Donovan and will then compete in a Christmas tournament at Providence Christian Dec. 19-21.
Lady Knights improve to 6-3
Meanwhile, the BCA girls went 3-1 last week, improving their overall mark to 6-3 in their first season under head coach Mike Griggs.
The Lady Knights won for a second time over Providence Christian on Friday, 45-26. Freshman Jadyn Goddard led the way with 14 points and 9 steals, going 5-of-7 on field goal attempts and 4-of-6 from the free throw line. Autumn Shepherd added 9 points, and Rebekah Doolittle chipped in with 7.
In a 39-23 win over Briarwood on Saturday, Doolittle led the Lady Knights with 11 points. Olivia Morgan returned from an ankle injury and scored 7 points in limited action, while Katherine Gano scored 6 points, posted 7 rebounds and provided strong defense. Morgan Daniel had 5 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.
The Knights’ only loss last week came Dec. 4, a 62-29 defeat at the hands of Athens Academy.
Goddard had 9 points and 4 steals, while Stella Byrd added 8 points and Shepherd scored 6. While Griggs said poor shooting and too many turnovers played a huge part in that loss, he said overall the team is continuing to improve.
“We’re playing and moving around a lot better on offense and getting more comfortable with the system,” Griggs said. “Defensively, we keep getting better and better. We’re focusing on three things each and every game. That’s turnovers, rebounds and communication, and we’ve been doing really well focusing on those things.
“I’m so proud of them, the effort they’re playing with and the support they show for each other on the court and on the bench. It’s really making a difference.”
While they’ve been balanced scoring, the Lady Knights are getting strong play all-around up top from Goddard and Doolittle, and Daniel is becoming “a force to be reckoned with in the middle and on the boards,” Griggs said.
The Lady Knights will travel to Westminster Christian at 6 p.m. Friday as they try to avenge a loss from earlier this season. They’ll host Lanier Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday and will then be off until Dec. 27-28 when they compete in a Christmas tournament at George Walton Academy.
