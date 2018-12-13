Qualifying for Board of Commissioners District 3 special election ongoing

Thursday, December 13. 2018
Two people — Rolando Alvarez and Scott Vickery — qualified Wednesday on the first day of qualifying for the special election to fill the vacant Barrow County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat.
Alvarez, who had been the District 8 at-large member of the Barrow County Board of Education since 2014, resigned that seat earlier this month in order to run for the BOC seat. Vickery is retired from a three-decade career with Gwinnett County government.
The seat has been vacant since late October, when former commissioner Roger Wehunt resigned due to health reasons. Qualifying continues through 5 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 to noon Friday at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder.
The election will be held March 19. If more than two candidates qualify, a runoff, if necessary, would be held April 16.
