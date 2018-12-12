Football: Millbrooks named two-way player of year in region

Apalachee senior defensive back/running back AJ Millbrooks was named the Two-Way Player of the Year for GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA. The team was announced last week.
Millbrooks was a strong presence in all phases for the Wildcats, who went 3-7 in their first season under Tony Lotti and just missed out on the state playoffs. Millbrooks ran for 766 yards on 118 carries (6.5 yards per carry) and scored six touchdowns.
He added 15 receptions for 270 yards a pair of scores on the receiving end. On defense, he finished with 48 tackles, six pass break-ups and a forced fumble. He also handled the punting duties, averaging 31 yards a kick.
Millbrooks was joined by five Apalachee teammates on the all-region team. Senior Josh Agbenou (the 2018 Mainstreet Newspapers Defensive Player of the Year) was a first-team selection at linebacker. Agbenou recorded 133 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks and four forced fumbles. Fellow senior linebacker Alex Stephenson (120 tackles, two sacks), senior defensive end Peyton Ferro and junior defensive back Jared Clark were also first-team selections on defense, while junior offensive lineman Nate Hodnett was also selected.
Also locally, Winder-Barrow (2-8) landed seven players on the first team. Senior defensive end Logan Cash, who will sign with Clemson next week and enroll there next month, was a first-team selection on the defensive line.
Cash finished with 68 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks and a pair of recovered fumbles despite missing some time due to an ankle injury.
He was joined by fellow senior defensive lineman Deondre Millwood, junior linebacker Nate Allen and senior safety Jamar Mack on the first-team defense.
Allen was a strong presence for the Bulldoggs this year, registering 95 tackles with a pair of sacks. Mack, who had primarily been a running back entering this season, became a two-way starter and thrived in the secondary, finishing the season with 86 tackles and a touchdown off an interception.
Senior offensive linemen Joey Klemm and James Freeman and junior wide receiver Brett Landis were also all-region selections.
Winder-Barrow had three honorable mentions: sophomore defensive end Jacob Merrifield, senior linebacker Aaron Bagley and senior defensive back Ryan Mayard. Apalachee had two honorable mentions: sophomore offensive lineman Chase Hunter and senior defensive end Kelvin Dwamena.
Habersham Central senior quarterback Tre Luttrell was named the region’s Player of the Year. Dacula senior running back Trenton Jones was Offensive Player of the Year, Lanier senior linebacker Kameron Brown was Defensive Player of the Year, and Dacula defensive back/wide receiver Jalen Perry was Athlete of the Year.
ALL-REGION 8-AAAAAA TEAM
Player of the year: QB Tre Luttrell, Habersham Central, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Trenton Jones, Dacula, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Kameron Brown, Lanier, Sr.
Two-way player of the year: DB/RB A.J. Millbrooks, Apalachee, Sr.
Athlete of the year: Jalen Perry, Dacula, Sr.
Offense
QB - Jarrett Jenkins, Dacula, Jr.
QB - Zach Calzada, Lanier, Sr.
RB - Quintavious Hayes, Gainesville, Sr.
RB - Taj Barnes, Lanier, Jr.
RB - Tracey Lowery, Habersham Central, Sr.
WR - Donovan Curry, Habersham Central, Sr.
WR - Zach Charles, Lanier, Sr.
WR - Brett Landis, Winder-Barrow, Jr.
WR - Chris Scott, Dacula, Jr.
WR - Jahkai Richardson, Lanier, Sr.
WR - Konata Mumpfield, Dacula, Jr.
WR - Dontarius Bailey, Habersham Central, Sr.
WR - Lenny Chatman, Gainesville, So.
OL - Riley Adcock, Dacula, Jr.
OL - Jagger Jones, Lanier, Sr.
OL - Jordan Williams, Gainesville, Jr.
OL - Nate Hodnett, Apalachee, Jr.
OL - Josh Wade, Habersham Central, Jr.
OL - Joey Klemm, Winder-Barrow, Sr.
OL - Jake Royals, Dacula, Jr.
OL - Mauriohn Underwood, Lanier, Sr.
OL - James Freeman, Winder-Barrow, Sr.
OL - Lemuel Gayle, Gainesville, So.
ATH - Tarin Westbrook, Habersham Central, Sr.
ATH - Cole Thornton, Lanier, Jr.
ATH - Kyle Efford, Dacula, Fr.
ATH - Gionni Williams, Gainesville, So.
ATH - Jackson Clouatre, Habersham Central, So.
PK - Zack Gertz, Dacula, Jr.
Defense
DL - Jake Ludwig, Lanier, Sr.
DL - Makius Scott, Gainesville, Jr.
DL - Logan Cash, Winder-Barrow, Sr.
DL - Michael Martin, Habersham Central, Sr.
DL - Noah Duba, Dacula, Sr.
DL - Peyton Ferro, Apalachee, Sr.
DL - Deondre Millwood, Winder-Barrow, Sr.
DL - Addison Daniels, Dacula, Sr.
OLB - Phillip Webb, Lanier, Jr.
OLB - Josh Agbenou, Apalachee, Sr.
OLB - Chris Smith, Dacula, Sr.
OLB - Nate Allen, Winder-Barrow, Jr.
OLB - Quez Borders, Gainesville, Jr.
ILB - Sean McDaniel, Dacula, Sr.
ILB - Alex Stephenson, Apalachee, Sr.
ILB - Josh Townes, Lanier, Sr.
ILB - Joseph Lopez, Dacula, Sr.
ILB - Daniel Matkovic, Habersham Central, Sr.
DB - Jaiev Khan, Dacula, Sr.
DB - Jamar Mack, Winder-Barrow, Sr.
DB - Isaiah Smith, Lanier, Sr.
DB - Luke Wilson, Habersham Central, Sr.
DB - Kevonte Polk, Lanier, Sr.
DB - Rassie Littlejohn, Gainesville, Sr.
DB - Josh Pickett, Habersham Central, So.
DB - Jared Clark, Apalachee, Jr.
DB - Vernon Porte, Dacula, Jr.
P - Michael Decu, Lanier, Sr.
RET - Nahil Perkins, Lanier, Jr.
Honorable mention: A.J.Toliver, Gainesville; Damian Nytko, Lanier; Jamal Rucks, Lanier; Jason Wallace, Lanier; Cooper Woodruff, Habersham Central; Tanner Wade, Habersham Central; Jess Wilbanks, Habersham Central; T.J. Young, Dacula; Shawn Clottey, Dacula; Jacob Merrifield, Winder-Barrow; Aaron Bagley, Winder-Barrow; Ryan Mayard, Winder-Barrow; Chase Hunter, Apalachee; Kelvin Dwamena, Apalachee.
Football: Millbrooks named two-way player of year in region
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry