In the past few years, the Winder-Barrow boys basketball team’s lack of a consistently strong presence in the post has contributed to the Bulldoggs’ struggles.
Sophomore Isaiah Nelson-Ododa showed Friday why he might be the guy to help turn those fortunes around.
In the final half-minute against North Oconee and clinging to a two-point lead, the Bulldoggs tried to inbound a pass but had it stolen by the Titans with a clear path to the basket on the other end. But the 6-foot-7 Nelson-Ododa flew over to come up with a huge block, and, following a foul, Rico Thomas sank a pair of free throws to preserve a 55-51 home victory.
Nelson-Ododa’s block capped a strong night that saw him score 11 points and grab 10 rebounds.
“Isaiah’s a game changer for us,” Winder-Barrow coach Ron Garren said. “He’s still learning and I think they ran some plays to take advantage of his inexperience, but he’ll continue to get better and grow. We know for us to be successful, he’s got to develop and give us that guy in the middle who we can go to and who can change shots. He had a big game tonight.”
The big plays at the end helped the Bulldoggs (4-3 after Tuesday's 77-49 loss at Walnut Grove) avoid a catastrophic loss after leading by as many as 11 points (47-36) midway through the fourth quarter.
North Oconee (1-8) began to steadily chip away and took a 51-50 lead with 1:43 remaining when Adam Weynard came up with a steal, drove the lane, laid it in and was fouled on the play.
Weynard missed his free throw to keep it a one-point game and the Bulldoggs advanced the ball down the floor. That’s when Tre’von English stepped up off the bench and drilled the eventual game-winning 3-pointer — his only points of the night — with 1:09 to play.
“Tre’von is one of our top 3-point shooters and he hadn’t hit one all night. I told him to keep his head up, that I really felt like he was going to step up and hit one, and he did,” Garren said. “And if you want to win close games, you’ve got to hit free throws and Rico hit two big ones.”
Thomas led the Bulldoggs with 14 points, while Brandon Bannis added 9 and Tyreek Perkins had 8.
The Bulldoggs struggled with turnovers, and Garren said his team needs to slow things down more with leads late in games.
“We didn’t take care of the basketball some, but we made the plays when we had to,” Garren said. “What makes me feel really good about this team is not one player played his ‘A’ game tonight, but as a collective group they did enough to get the job done. North Oconee is not a bad team. They’ve had a lot of close games and played us close twice. It was a really good team win.”
The Bulldoggs took a tough 74-50 loss at Burke County on Saturday, the first of several consecutive games on the road. They faced Walnut Grove on Tuesday and will be back in action Friday at Monroe Area and Saturday at Madison County. After a pair of holiday tournaments at Prince Avenue Christian and East Jackson, they’ll finally return home Jan. 4, when they open GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play against Lanier.
While the schedule will continue to get tougher and there’s still work to do, Garren is feeling optimistic about his team through the first few games.
“It’s kind of nice to be doing something good around here,” he said. “It’s been a long five years.”
Lady Doggs roll
behind Watson
In the girls game Friday, Winder-Barrow trailed 13-12 after a quarter, but outscored North Oconee 16-9 in the second quarter in route to a 53-44 win.
The Lady Bulldoggs (4-3 after a 62-30 win at Walnut Grove on Tuesday) steadily pulled away behind a 24-point performance from senior guard Chellia Watson.
“She’s a gamechanger and hits the big shots when she needs to,” Lady Doggs coach Kimberly Garren said.
“We had a nice chat (after the first quarter) about defense and just keeping the other team in front of you. (North Oconee is) a fundamentally sound team and they look for you to relax and will just breeze by you. The goal was to keep them in front of us and I felt like we did a better job of that as the game went on.”
North Oconee (5-4) was led by 24 points from junior point guard Ansley Hall.
“She had 17 against us the first time, and we knew coming in she was going to be tough,” Garren said of Hall.
“She’s the type of kid you have to be able to shut down. When we get to region play, Dacula’s got a great shooter like that, so (Hall) is going to help us get ready to face those teams.”
In addition to Watson, Winder-Barrow also got a big boost from junior Daisia Stillwell, who scored 14 points and recorded a double-double. Stillwell, who split time between varsity and junior varsity last season, is one of several key players the Lady Doggs are counting on to step into more prominent roles this season after taking a huge hit from graduation.
“This is the second game in a row Daisia has been lights out,” Garren said. “Her energy has been great. She’s becoming a big leader verbally and energy-wise. I’m really proud of her considering she hasn’t had many varsity minutes coming into this year.”
With Watson the Lady Doggs’ only fulltime varsity returner from last season, the team is still going through some early growing pains, evidenced by a 60-34 loss at Burke County on Saturday.
But Garren believes the team will come around as the season progresses.
“I feel good about it,” she said. “We’re pushing to make sure all 12 players can grow into a role that contributes because we need depth, especially if we’re going to step up and defend against and stop those key players on other teams.
“It’s about meshing together, valuing the basketball and learning to play varsity speed.”
