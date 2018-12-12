The Auburn City Council is moving up the start time for its meetings by an hour next year.
During its last scheduled meeting of 2018 last Thursday, the council approved moving its biweekly meetings from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m. The council will continue to hold its regular business meeting the first Thursday of each month and a work session the third Thursday of the month at City Hall, 1369 4th Ave.
In other business last Thursday, the council:
•named Michael Parks the city’s parks and leisure services director. Parks had been filling the role in an interim capacity since former director Dan Pruehs resigned in August to become public works director for the City of Grayson.
•granted permission for use of the name “Auburn Police” for a new nonprofit, The Auburn Police Foundation. The future foundation won’t be directly tied to city government but will be used to provide monetary scholarships for the children of police employees and fund community projects, benevolent services and police equipment needs.
•approved updated job descriptions for the following positions: parks and leisure services director, Main Street manager, buildings and grounds superintendent and executive assistant to the mayor and council.
Auburn City Council meetings to move up an hour in 2019
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)