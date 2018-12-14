Thompson:‘There are only so many lies you can take’

On Aug. 5, 1974, President Richard Nixon released the tape of his June 1972 conversation with his chief of staff, H.E. Haldeman showing that he had knowledge of and approved a cover-up of the Watergate break-in.
It was a bridge too far for most Senate Republicans.
“There are only so many lies you can take, and now there has been one too many,” Sen. Barry Goldwater told his GOP colleagues the next day. “Nixon should get his @$$ out of the White House — today.”
Three days later, with his political support evaporated and facing certain impeachment and removal from office, Nixon resigned.
None of today’s Senate Republicans have had their Goldwater moment yet with respect to President Trump. But with each step taken and each piece of information released by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team and federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York (SDNY), it’s becoming clear that a reckoning is coming and those senators are going to have to decide whether they’re OK with crimes and being lied to.
Last week was an incredibly consequential one for the president, aka “Individual 1.” Perhaps most specifically damaging was that SDNY prosecutors directly implicated him in felonies, saying in a sentencing memorandum filed Friday that his former longtime lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, “acted in coordination and at the direction of” Trump to pay off two women who claimed to have had affairs with him in order to quash a potential campaign-ending sex scandal in the weeks before the election.
The president is an un-indicted co-conspirator. He committed felonies, according to prosecutors. That can’t just be shrugged off or ignored any longer.
And then, there was the Russia end of things. In a separate sentencing memo also filed Friday, Mueller went into greater detail of Cohen’s guilty plea the week before of lying to Congress and how he was involved in keeping secret from the public, during the campaign, negotiations on a Trump Tower Moscow project while election interference — sanctioned by the Russian government — was ongoing.
That memo also implies Cohen was directed to lie about the timing and nature of his interactions with the Russians and of Trump’s knowledge of the details. And the memo states that Cohen spoke with a Russian national who attempted to broker a meeting between Trump and Vladimir Putin in 2015, offering Trump’s campaign “political synergy” on “a government level.”
Furthermore, the memo states that Cohen provided Mueller “useful information concerning certain discrete Russia-related matters core to its investigation that he obtained by virtue of his regular contact with (Trump Organization) executives during the campaign.”
This is all awful news for Trump and probably some of his family members, and we haven’t even gotten to Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn, yet. Manafort, Trump’s convicted felon campaign manager, has been busted for lying to investigators about his post-conviction communications with the White House and, according to Trump’s own lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has been relaying information, with the help of his attorney to Trump’s legal team about Mueller’s probe.
After you ponder whether Manafort is a worse liar or Rudy is a worse attorney, consider the case of Flynn, Trump’s convicted felon former national security adviser. Last week, Mueller recommended that Flynn receive no prison time as a result of his “substantial assistance” in the Russia investigation and others, which spanned dozens of hours over the course of 19 different sessions. Trump has been curiously silent on Flynn, even as he’s repeatedly attempted to distance himself from Manafort and eviscerated Cohen, a lowlife he chose to hire and pay to engage in shenanigans on his behalf for years. That suggests Flynn has inflicted serious damage to Trump’s presidency.
I’m barely scratching the surface here of what we learned last week, and a significant portion of the Flynn, Cohen and Manafort memos are redacted, meaning there are ongoing investigations and more shoes left to drop before we reach an endgame. More indictments are coming. An indictment of Roger Stone appears to be coming soon. Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner will also likely be indicted as they have likely been implicated by Flynn, Cohen and perhaps Manafort.
As for Trump, impeachment seems inevitable. It won’t happen as soon as next month when Democrats take over the House of Representatives. Democrats will want to wait for more of this information to be publicly un-redacted, for more details to be flushed out and for Mueller to issue a final report to Congress, which is likely still several months away. But given what we learned Friday, Democrats in the House are going to have little choice but to eventually start impeachment proceedings.
Trump, relying on a devoted base, is not likely to take the Nixon route and quit.
He would face a trial in the Senate, where 67 votes are required for removal from office. There will be 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and two independents, who traditionally side with the Democrats, in the new Senate. That means at least 20 Republicans will have to vote to remove Trump from office.
This will ultimately go down as the most complex political scandal the country has ever seen, but the overall gist is snapping into focus: That is the Russians offered Trump election assistance, business opportunities and further enrichment for him and his family in exchange for relief from financially-crippling sanctions and a historically pro-Russia foreign policy from the U.S.
As more of this unravels over the course of 2019 and maybe into 2020, those 53 GOP senators are going to ask themselves this question: “How many lies are you willing to take, and how many lies do you think your constituents are willing to take?”
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson:‘There are only so many lies you can take’
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)