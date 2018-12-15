Bridgeman: State should stay out of local school decisions

Sen. John Wilkinson carefully couched his comments about a statewide school calendar last week at the chamber’s annual “eggs and issues” event.
He talked about “parameters” for the state — maybe school wouldn’t start before mid-August, he said.
Schools in several counties have started the last Friday in July, which leads to comments like “schools are starting in July,” with no regard to whether that is July 1 or July 31.
Area schools are moving closer to a “year-round” schedule, with full weeks off in October, November, February and April and a two-week break for Christmas and New Year’s. That leads to a summer break of about nine weeks — from just before Memorial Day to the end of July.
Rep. Tommy Benton of Jefferson voiced the view of many educators. The first semester should end before the winter break so kids are tested on material that is relatively fresh.
Wilkinson and Benton appeared to be on opposite sides of the school calendar debate. I say “appeared” because plain-spokenness was in very short supply from the Jackson County delegation.
No one touched the subject of whether the state has any business making a local school calendar its business.
This appeared to have occurred because companies in the tourism business complained schools starting so early interferes with money-making and deprives them of a labor pool.
The long-held belief of “the closer government is to people, the better the decisions” was never mentioned. Nor was it mentioned that the belief has been pounded for decades as a foundation of Republicanism. All of the Jackson County delegates are Republicans.
Apparently, foundation beliefs are trumped by campaign contributions.
Pardon my cynicism.
The state has no business inserting itself into the local decision of when to have school. If the legislators were debating the best way to educate kids — and whether that involves a year-round calendar or not — maybe that is a debate that should be held.
This question, though, is the state poking its nose into a subject about which it knows little for no reason other than a business important to the state is seeking cheap labor. The legislature should stay out of any decisions to do with calendars, unless it wants to debate questions that make a difference in kids’ learning.
And our legislators ought to say so in clear, unvarnished language.
******
On another education question — and one that involves lots of money — the Commerce City Schools approved a facilities plan Monday that has an interesting tidbit. The five-year facilities plan, which is confusing at best and full of educationese, includes a mention of building a new K-5 school.
That would not be done until the next facilities plan after 2023. The school system would be out of debt about 2027.
Commerce Primary School, which is now K-2, and Commerce Elementary School, which has grades 3-4, are getting a bit of age. The primary school was opened in 1969, so it will be 50 years old this time next year. The elementary school opened in 1974, five years later.
Mind you, the plan is not explicit. It does not provide for a new school. It just mentions it.
Superintendent Joy Tolbert has told the board it should begin to consider a new school when the current debt for the schools is paid off.
The current plan says, “The review team supported the phasing out of CPS and CES to construct a new K-5 facility when funding becomes available.” The key is the last four words “when . . .”
Given the growth that seems likely to come to the city, a new school might be needed. Tolbert has said several times the city schools are growing at a “good pace,” meaning the district can absorb the growth and add students. It has gone from slightly under 1,500 students a couple of years ago to a bit more than 1,700 now. That is doable.
That rate may increase in the next five years, or we might have another recession and the construction industry will dry up again.
******
The state will almost certainly not take up the question of education funding in the next session of the legislature.
Legislators pointed out last week that the formula that has been in effect for more than 30 years was “fully funded” for the first time this school year.
We might continue that and see how it works, Sen. Wilkinson suggested last week.
Wonder what the legislators would say if anyone on the state’s education reform group, appointed about three years ago by Gov. Nathan Deal, asked about its recommendations.
That board was mostly composed of education supporters and included a number of superintendents. It recommended more money for public schools.
Of course, the state is awash in money at the moment and it appears new Gov. Brian Kemp may have enough funding to meet his promise to increase teacher pay $5,000 per person.
It will be interesting to see if he does that as promised.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for MainStreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: State should stay out of local school decisions
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)