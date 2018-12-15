Bennett: Do you want to build a snowman?

These are words that can strike fear and dread in parents everywhere.
For two reasons. They can bring to mind wet clothing, red cheeks, runny noses and melted snow all over the floor. Kids begging to go out and play in the snow, only to beg to go back inside for hot cocoa. Make a mess all over everything, and 15 minutes later beg to go back outside again.
Yep, I remember those days of my brother and me doing that to our parents. Then my own daughter and now my grandkids doing the same. I have pictures of the grandkids wearing their Walmart snow boots… otherwise known as Walmart shopping bags tied over their shoes with strings. Worked like a charm!
The second reason these words might cause parents to cover their ears has to do with two little girls named Elsa and Ana, and a goofy snowman named Olaf. The movie “Frozen” was a huge hit with kids (as well as some adults), and little ones could be heard belting out the song just about anywhere you’d see kids. There were some hilarious videos on the internet of children performing the song and also some reactions of the parents who had to listen to the song nonstop.
My grandkids saw the movie but didn’t become obsessed like some kids did, so we were spared. Leyland had a “Frozen” birthday party that year, and her mom and I did make the most awesome Olaf cake you’ve ever seen… If I do say so myself.
There are (multiple) pictures if you need evidence to my claim. Ha! We also helped the mom of a little fella who was obsessed to find the perfect plush Olaf toy for Christmas, but at least we didn’t have to listen to the song.
That was about the worst of it for us. Although, I do admit that I cringe a little bit when I hear that song come on the radio, and will change the station immediately, to avoid having it stuck in my head all day. (Sorry if it’s stuck in your head now.)
I know lots of kids were hoping for the opportunity to legitimately ask that question this past weekend. Our neighbors up north have enough snow to build an army of snowmen, but alas, our little ones were disappointed. Some of our grown-up friends were wishing pretty hard as well. As it goes here in Georgia, we might get nothing, or we might get a blizzard. I saw something on FB that was amusing, as well as quite accurate for us.
It said: “Weather: Snow possible anywhere from 0 to 1.5 inches. Maybe. Could start at 5, 6, 7, 8, or 9 o’clock. Maybe today, or maybe not. Possibly none.” I’d say that’s about as accurate as it can get around these parts.
I remember as a kid hanging onto every word Johnny Beckman would say. If he said no snow, I’d switch it over to Guy Sharpe, hoping his report would be different. I feel kind of sorry for the weather prognosticators. They’re between a rock and a hard place. If they predict a snowfall and we get nothing, we complain.
If they minimize the storm and we get slammed, we want to blame them, or doubt their credibility. I’m as guilty as the rest. Personally, I’d rather plan for a blizzard and get nothing. I want ample opportunity to get to the store before all the bread and milk shelves have been emptied.
I want to have plenty of time to caution all the drivers in my family to be sure to get home, and stay home, and to have plenty of people food, cat food and blankets at the ready.
Yes, we see things a little differently as adults. Inclement weather can throw a monkey wrench into adult life. When there is threat of bad weather, my office manager and I bring home a copy of the office schedule in case we need to call patients to reschedule appointments.
Now there’s a nightmare! I can’t even begin to tell you how happy we were that our area was not affected, and we were able to go to work on Monday!
I like a snow day as much as the most excited of kids, but I like them to come on a Saturday or a Sunday, with clear roads for Monday. When that’s the case, and my grandkids ask, “Do you want to build a snowman?” then yes! I’m all over it!
Hope you are all enjoying the holiday season, even though it’s doubtful (hopeful) that we won’t be having a white Christmas here in Barrow County!
Remember to be kind, to give and receive holiday greetings with grace, and remember in your prayers those who are sad and bereaved at this time of year.
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School.
bencath@aol.com.
