BCSO seeking Winder woman in connection with fatal hit and run

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Thursday, December 6. 2018
Comments (0)
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has located the vehicle and identified the driver in connection with a fatal hit and run in Statham on Monday.
According to a news release, the sheriff’s office is actively seeking Sandy Wilson, 42, of Winder, on active warrants for first-degree vehicular homicide, felony hit and run, reckless driving, failure to report an accident, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain a lane, driving on the wrong side of the road and cruelty to animals.
Wilson’s car struck and killed Marvin Barnes, 66, of Statham, when he was walking his dog along Jefferson Road just after 8 a.m. Monday.
Wilson’s location is unknown at this time. Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact investigator J.D. Gann at 770-307-7669. Callers can remain anonymous.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.