Basketball: Knights, Lady Knights playing four games this week

The Bethlehem Christian Academy basketball teams entered a busy four-game stretch this week, hoping to learn from tough home losses to GHSA Class A opponent Hebron Christian last Friday.
The Lady Knights couldn’t overcome an early double-digit deficit as they lost 48-29 to the Lady Lions, while the BCA boys suffered their first defeat of the season, 73-48.
In the girls’ game, BCA (4-3 following a 46-7 win Monday against Trinity Prep and 62-29 loss to Athens Academy on Tuesday) fell behind right off the bat 11-0 and trailed 20-4 after a quarter. The Lady Knights tightened up on defense in the second period, allowing just four points, but never got any closer than 10 points. Brooke Peevy, Jadyn Goddard and Morgan Daniel all scored 5 points apiece to lead BCA, which was playing without one of its more experienced players in starting post Olivia Morgan, who sprained an ankle earlier in the week and is expected to miss a few more games before returning.
The Lady Knights struggled with shots and had several critical turnovers that kept them from being able to score consistently.
“It was about execution,” BCA coach Mike Griggs said. “(Friday) we weren’t doing the simple, fundamental things. We had lots of passes picked off or deflected because we weren’t executing ‘fake a pass to make a pass.’ And we didn’t have nearly enough body movement.
“Like I told the girls when the season started, it’s a process. We’ve been limited in our number of practices and are trying to piece some stuff in as we go. “But there’s so much upside. I’m excited where we’re at with what little time we’ve had.”
In the boys game, BCA (6-1 following Monday’s win over Trinity Prep and Tuesday’s come-from-behind 53-47 win over Athens Academy) led 4-3 early but saw the Lions go on a 13-2 run to grab a double-digit advantage. The Knights cut the lead down to 23-20 at one point in the second quarter, but another 13-2 run put the Lions back up 36-22 at the break.
Laine Jean Francois led the Knights with 14 points, while Makyal Cooper added 11, Ray Peevy had 8, Jacob Adams had 7 and Andrew Richey chipped in with 6. The Knights struggled with turnovers and had trouble penetrating an aggressive press defense deployed at times by the Lions. They also struggled mightily from the free throw line, going just 12-for-28 on their attempts.
“I thought we were in it for most of the game, but they had a couple of big stretches there, and we’ve got to hit those shots when we get to the line,” Knights coach Robert Strong III said. “This doesn’t take away from what we’re trying to accomplish. We’re trying to get into the playoffs. They’re not a region team, and we’ve got to use this as a learning experience against a solid opponent.”
The Lady Knights and Knights will be back in action Friday when they visit Providence Christian, a team they’ll both be looking to beat for a second time. They’ll be back in action Saturday afternoon at home against Briarwood Academy with the girls tipping off at 3:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 5 p.m. Griggs said he believes the high demand in games, along with what should be a challenging Christmas tournament Dec. 19-21 at George Walton Academy, will ultimately serve his team well before it opens region play next month.
“There are going to be some pretty tough games and we may lose some, but it’s going to prepare us for what’s to come,” Griggs said. “We’re going to come around. It’s just going to take some time, and I think we’ll peak at the right time.”
Strong shared those sentiments and added the team expects a boost when senior point guard Travis Taylor returns to the lineup from injury, likely by the start of region play.
“He’s a very good defender and will be a key player for us,” Strong said. “We’re continuing to get better.
“We’ve just got to keep improving, take it one game at a time and not look past anyone.”
