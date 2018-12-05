Basketball: AHS boys win third straight; Lady Wildcats drop third in a row

After losing its season opener, the Apalachee High School boys basketball team picked up its third straight win Friday, beating Monroe Area on the road, 63-59, in a non-region contest.
Junior standout guard Jamonte Wallace led all scorers with 22 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter to put the Wildcats (3-1) on top for good.
Senior Jay German also came up big, knocking down four 3-pointers.
Apalachee will be back in action Friday when it travels to Jefferson for an 8:30 p.m. start.
The Wildcats will be taking on former head coach Kevin Morris, who spent 17 years at Apalachee — including 15 at the helm — before moving over to Jefferson last season.
The Wildcats and Dragons met twice last year, splitting the meetings with each team winning on the road.
Meanwhile, Apalachee’s girls lost their third straight game Friday, falling 42-38 to the Lady Hurricanes and dropping to 1-3.
The Lady Wildcats will visit Jefferson at 7 p.m. Friday.
