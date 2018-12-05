The Apalachee wrestling team ran into some tough competition last weekend in the Panther Invitational at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, finishing 16th out of 24 teams with 44 points.
Jefferson, which has won 17 consecutive state championships across four different classifications, won with 249 points.
Allan Fulk (138 pounds) and Bryson Ferguson (145) both won a pair of matches, before losing in the quarterfinals of their weight class, to lead the Wildcats. Corbin Lang (285 pounds) also advanced to the quarterfinals after receiving a first-round bye and winning his round of 16 match.
Hunter Clark (120), Colton Austin (126), Caleb Waycaster (132), Isaac Budu (170), Hunter Noblett (182), Joseph Bentley (195) and Alex Stephenson (220) all advanced to the round of 16. Leevi Norberg (113), Andrea Avina (152) and Logan Lo (160) also competed, dropping first-round matches.
Apalachee will be back in action Friday and Saturday at the Creekview High School Invitational.
Wrestling: Wrestling: Wildcats compete at Panther Invitational
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry