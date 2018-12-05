The Barrow County Board of Education will take letters of interest in the District 8 at-large seat until Jan. 3 and will meet with new members Jan. 10 to interview candidates.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 3 to review letters of interest from candidates.
The board spent the last part of its meeting Tuesday debating how much time to provide for potential candidates to express an interest.
Board member Rolando Alvarez has resigned from the board to run for the vacant Barrow County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat.
Alvarez attended his last meeting Tuesday.
Board members debated the timing of acceptance of letters, review by the board and candidate interviews. The board must select a new board member within 45 days, according to state law.
The board objected to a motion by Lynn Stevens, vice chair, who accepted a recommendation from superintendent Chris McMichael to advertise the position in the Barrow News-Journal for one week and accept letters of interest for only a week — until noon Dec. 20.
Factors involved in the discussion were the holidays — and families traveling — and turnover of four other seats on the board.
The board will have four new members as of Jan. 1 from elections last spring when four incumbents did not qualify for a new term.
The “new” board will do the candidate interviews. The person chosen for the board will fill the remainder of Alvarez’ term – until December 2020.
Board member Rickey Bailey cast a dissenting vote. He said he would accept the original schedule.
Board member Garey Huff, supported by board member Michael Shelley, suggested the timing was too quick with McMichael’s recommendation.
BOE will interview candidates for Alvarez seat Jan. 10
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)