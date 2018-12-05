Winder council approves design work for Jug Tavern Park upgrades

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, December 5. 2018
Comments (0)
The Winder City Council on Tuesday approved just under $164,000 in design work and construction bid document preparation, to be completed by two different firms for a series of upgrades to Jug Tavern Park set for next year.
The upgrades to the 2.9-acre park, expected to cost around $2.5 million, will include a permanent stage and performance pavilion, sidewalks, outdoor plazas, a lawn area, perimeter protection walls, landscape screening material along the railroad tracks and other landscaping.
HGOR will be completing the design work for the park and preparing construction documents for bid, while Collins-Cooper-Carusi Architects will be performing architectural and structural design services for the performance pavilion and picnic pavilion.
The council’s vote Tuesday to approve the design work was 4-1 with councilman Jimmy Terrell opposed and Michael Healan absent.
Terrell has expressed concerns previously with the overall $2.5 million price tag. He asked if approving the design work would commit the city to spending $2.5 million on the final project.
“I don’t know that we want to spend all this kind of money for design unless we intend to at least seek bids to see what it’s going to cost us,” Mayor David Maynard said.
The upgrades are scheduled to be completed during the summer, in time for the Jug Tavern Festival in September.
See more on Tuesday's meeting in the Dec. 5 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.