Winder council approves design work for Jug Tavern Park upgrades

The Winder City Council on Tuesday approved just under $164,000 in design work and construction bid document preparation, to be completed by two different firms for a series of upgrades to Jug Tavern Park set for next year.
The upgrades to the 2.9-acre park, expected to cost around $2.5 million, will include a permanent stage and performance pavilion, sidewalks, outdoor plazas, a lawn area, perimeter protection walls, landscape screening material along the railroad tracks and other landscaping.
HGOR will be completing the design work for the park and preparing construction documents for bid, while Collins-Cooper-Carusi Architects will be performing architectural and structural design services for the performance pavilion and picnic pavilion.
The council’s vote Tuesday to approve the design work was 4-1 with councilman Jimmy Terrell opposed and Michael Healan absent.
Terrell has expressed concerns previously with the overall $2.5 million price tag. He asked if approving the design work would commit the city to spending $2.5 million on the final project.
“I don’t know that we want to spend all this kind of money for design unless we intend to at least seek bids to see what it’s going to cost us,” Mayor David Maynard said.
The upgrades are scheduled to be completed during the summer, in time for the Jug Tavern Festival in September.
See more on Tuesday's meeting in the Dec. 5 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
