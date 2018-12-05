The Barrow County Board of Education accepted $1.3 million from Barrow County and will move forward to install artificial turf on the football fields at Winder-Barrow and Apalachee high schools.
The board approved taking the money, approved by the county board of commissioners last week, and signing an intergovernmental agreement for the county’s recreation department to use the fields on a 7-2 vote. Board members Garey Huff Sr. and Rickey Bailey dissented on the vote.
The artificial fields at the high school were included in the SPLOST 2018, which was approved by referendum in 2017, but the county BOC opted last week to transfer $1.3 million from its reserves to the school system. The schools have the responsibility to install artificial turf on the fields. Huff said he had “concerns” about the fields. He said he does not believe the $1.3 million will cover the costs.
“I don’t think we know exactly what we’re buying,” he said.
Huff also said maintenance costs should be considered and replacement costs for the fields would have to be paid after about 10 years.
School board agrees to accept money, sign IGA for turf fields
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)