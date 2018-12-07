Thompson: As we pay respects to Bush, a call to restore goodwill

My great-uncle was a six-term congressman (1983-1995), a moderate-to-conservative Democrat, very few of which are around today. He worked in Washington during three presidential administrations — Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton — and if you ask him today, he’ll tell you his favorite was Bush.
That’s what he told me in 2010 when I interviewed him for a college project. Part of the reason, he said, was he got to know Bush on a more personal level, playing racquetball occasionally with him and a congressman from Mississippi who was a close mutual friend.
They also shared some similarities. They were almost the same age. Bush, who died Friday, was 94; my great-uncle is 92. Both fought in World War II, and both married their wives in 1945. Both provided a lifetime of service in others — Bush for decades in the public arena; my great-uncle primarily in the private sector as a family physician.
But I think both had/have a fundamental understanding of the importance of working together and seeing goodwill in someone whose politics don’t always align with yours.
When I visited my great-uncle in his home on that summer day eight years ago, he showed me six framed pieces of legislation on the wall in his office, all of them authored by him and signed by those presidents, with the accompanying pens they used.
“Washington was a different place in those days,” he told me. “When I went there, Tip O’Neill was the Speaker (of the House) and Bob Michel was the minority leader on the Republican side. They were great friends and there was a lot of goodwill. There was a lot of debate, but there was not the acrimony that exists now. That was true for 10 years, and then not so much the last two years I was there.”
The acrimony “that exists now.” That was eight years ago, right before the rise of the Tea Party in Congress, and things are so much worse now — made worse by plenty of people from both major political parties. You don’t hear about those bonds and friendships across the aisle, about their children going to school together. You don’t hear tales of those on opposite sides arguing passionately, then playing golf together, taking a family vacation together and bringing Congress a deal where both sides get something and they help move the country forward.
Someone like my great-uncle, who would be considered far too conservative by most Democrats, or President Bush, who would be considered far too liberal or moderate by most Republicans today, would probably never survive a primary election.
Today, when Congress is as divided and polarized as ever, and when we have a president who thrives on conflict, the opportunities are few and far between. One opportunity that currently presents itself is the First-Step Act, which should have the votes to pass with overwhelming bipartisan support and has the blessing of President Trump, who will be able to sign it.
It will be a great step toward much-needed criminal justice reform in this country and potentially landmark legislation like the Americans with Disabilities Act that Bush signed in 1990 was.
George H.W. Bush took his oath of office as our 41st president two months before I was born. I don’t remember any of his presidency. I couldn’t give you an assessment of it beyond what I’ve read and know about the historical consequences and results of some of his policies.
Like most, there was good and there was bad. He wasn’t a saint, like none of us are, and undoubtedly had shortcomings.
But as I listened to his words in many interviews during his post-presidency days, it was clear he was a fundamentally good man, a great humanitarian and a noble leader. He was born into wealth and privilege, but he answered his nation’s call at an early age and never stopped serving.
As I’ve heard people who knew him and worked with him closely describe him the past few days, I’ve thought about my grandparents and their generation, which is shrinking by the day and will be gone not too many years from now.
That generation had/has an understanding of what true service is all about and that we’re always better when we’re united in a common goal.
I hope the many politicians and dignitaries attending Bush’s services this week will take his wisdom to heart and work toward building a better nation for everyone.
