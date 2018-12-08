Terrell: Immigration by the numbers

America, in her wisdom, accepts around 1 million-plus immigrants a year. They follow the vetting process and await their turn.
Think about this and we will return to the numbers later.
These are legal immigrants. They don’t caravan across Central America. Nor do they crash our borders. Probably 99.99 percent follow our current immigration process.
Admittedly, if you follow our laws and procedures, the process is lengthy, as it should be. If you want to come to America, you should want to live the American dream.
Living the American dream should be a goal a person is willing to work for, willing to achieve and willing to honor. Becoming an American citizen is not a freebie, although there are those in our country, and outside our country, who now feel it should be.
Trust me — it’s not that way in other countries.
Beside the fact we do not have secure borders, we are experiencing a number of problems with our current immigration system.
We are not very good at tracking immigrants who are here on temporary visas. Some overstay their visas for years. The current system also allows immigrants’ extended families to get citizenship through the “chain migration” process.
The current system does not favor a merit-based access program that rewards education. It often fails to support our economic interests and places little emphasis on employability.
Today, there are members of the United States Congress who support open borders and fewer restrictions on immigrants who wish to enter our country or who are already here, legally or illegally.
We have politicians in this state, and across the country, that feel that anyone currently living in the United States, regardless of citizenship, has a right to vote in local, state and national elections.
A Democratic representative from North Carolina wants to soften the definition of asylum. A Republican representative from North Carolina and a Democratic representative from California want to change the federal law that authorizes the arrest of an illegal immigrant. They want to create an automatic release process.
Another California Democratic representative wants to “prioritize amnesty over longstanding immigration law.”
As a country we should oppose current amnesty proposals in Congress that encourage and reward law breakers.
America deserves a system that protects our citizens and our way of life. That is accomplished by closing the borders and enforcing current immigration laws.
If we need immigration reform, and it appears we do, Congress should not consider amnesty and vote to limit chain migration. Congress needs to take a closer look at family separation while resolving those issues that surround the process and limit asylum to those cases that are true asylum situations.
We need immigration laws and enforcement personnel that discourage illegal attempts to crash through our borders or smuggle drugs and people into our country.
One news source was quick to point out that most of the people traveling in the recent South American caravans are not really seeking asylum but are “economic migrants.” Mexico doesn’t want these people in their country any more than anyone else and are aiding their movement to the United States.
Non-citizens, and our congressional members, need to understand that our country will not allow caravans to create chaos at our borders, regardless of their numbers.
And our neighbors need to fully understand America will not tolerate their cooperation with caravans passing through their borders.
The United States needs to identify and punish those that are supplying financial resources to the caravan promoters such as the recent caravans that are now stalled at the Mexican border. There are reports that American taxpayer monies provided to umbrella organizations of George Soros are being used to help fund the South American caravans. Investigate those who aid others in violating our laws.
There are Americans, good Americans that are left, right and center, who say regardless of the reason people are trying to come to America, we should allow them access because they are poor and our country is rich.
The counter-argument lies in simple mathematics.
Roy Beck, an American public policy analyst, says America can’t solve world poverty by opening her borders. He argues that America can help the people of the world better by helping them in their own homeland.
Beck says that there are 5.6 billion people in the world that make less than $2 a day and are ranked as desperately poor. That population grows by 80 million a year.
He argues that we can’t help them by bringing additional millions of immigrants into the United States and that to try to do so will overwhelm our physical and natural resources that are needed here for the most vulnerable in our society that include the poor, our veterans and our senior citizens.
We can’t save the world with immigration, whether it’s legal or illegal, but we can save America with a strong immigration program.
It is time for Congress to act responsibly.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
