Bennett: Decking the halls with Baby Jesus

As you may remember, earlier this year I added a new kitten to my family.
Her name is Sophie, and she looks like a prissy little kitty. But underneath all that beautiful fluff, she is anything but prissy. She’s a little lioness, and my entire household is under her reign.
From the time she started interacting with her new feline housemates, she established her self-proclaimed hierarchy as queen of the forest. I mean, my home.
When the wet food is placed in the bowl, she will growl at the other kitties, who are three times her size. And they patiently await their turn. She will try to engage them in roughhousing when she is ready to play. Sometimes they will participate for a few seconds, and sometimes they look at her with disdain as though to say, “Go away, you little pest.”
Not to be discouraged, she will run and frolic around the house, giving no regard to whatever obstacles (furniture, or human) might be in her way.
Perhaps you have seen the little cartoon that says “I can’t have nice things. I have cats.” Yeah, I can identify with that. My furniture is basically bare of any kind of accents or doo-dads, as my daddy would call them. Anyone with cats knows that if there’s something sitting on a table, a cat will knock it off.
This presents a problem when it’s time to deck the halls for Christmas. This year I have put up a bare-naked tree. There are lights galore, but no ornaments. I’m having a hard enough time keeping Miss Sophie from chewing on the branches. Dangling, shiny ornaments would be tempting her beyond her control, so I decided this year we’d work on keeping the tree intact, and maybe next year I can add a few unbreakable ornaments toward the top of the tree. I hadn’t planned on doing much more decorating than that, (since no doo-dad is safe.)
I reckon I caught the bug, though, and decided to pull out a few things this past weekend. My granddaughter was with me and pulled down some boxes from the top of the closet that are beyond my reach.
Don’t you just love going through your decoration boxes each year? Maybe you’re not as senile as me, but I always forget what treasures I have stored away, and love the surprises as I re-discover them each year! I have several nativity sets, one of which I made for my mother-in-law many years ago. She gave it to my daughter when they downsized and moved, but it’s at my house for “safekeeping.”
I’ve always loved that set, and made four of them that year. Somehow during all my moves over the years, mine has disappeared. I’ll inherit the one I made for my mom, or my aunt, but right now, I’m using the one I made for Nanny.
There’s another favorite one that I picked up several years ago, of beautifully painted resin with incredible detail. These two are prominently displayed on my piano, and I must say they are beautiful!
As I continued unwrapping the tissue paper in the box, I came across five more sets, of different sizes and materials. With each one, Mary and I would exclaim, “Another Baby Jesus!”
As a side note, she was talking with a friend on the phone, who didn’t realize the phone was on speaker.
The friend accidentally said a little naughty word, and Mary quickly told her that she was on speaker and “Greemaw heard that!” To which I replied… “Baby Jesus heard that! Seven Baby Jesuses heard that!”
We had a good laugh, and the friend promised to be more careful with her language.
I’m so glad I decided to go ahead and deck the halls more than I had originally planned. I love all things Christmas and am already enjoying having them out on display. I must admit that I’m a little worried about some of the smaller pieces and whether or not four nosy kitties (especially Miss Sophie) will try to mess with my pretty things. They stay out in my office when I’m not home, so Baby Jesus is safe during the day.
I try to keep a close eye on things when I’m home and they roam freely. I’ve kept the normal racetrack area clear, so hopefully when they are chasing each other from one end of the house to the other, the decorations and nativity sets will be spared.
I love having Baby Jesus and the holy family displayed at Christmastime, and I’m so thankful that He’s in my heart and my life all year through. I hope you will stop for a moment and take in the wonder of the season each time you see a nativity this Christmas.
After all, Jesus is the reason for the season!
