Jacks: Sharing various loaf pound cakes with others

During the month of December, my oven produces a lot of cakes and cookies.
I would say more than 95 percent go to the less fortunate or people who have done things for me during the year. I try to make homemade treats to give away especially to the elderly and to the homeless in the area.
—
One of my favorite things to make is loaf pound cakes of various tastes. Some are very plain and others I add fruit and nuts to. I try to have a good variety so I can have favorites for most. I probably have 50 different recipes I use to make them. I like simple but good recipes.
Most people do not like the old-fashioned fruit cake but I make a white fruit cake that is really good and I had a request this week to share it. It’s one I love making at Christmas to share with others.
Holiday White Fruitcake
Ingredients
1 pkg. (8 ounces) chopped, mixed candied fruit
1 1/4 cups golden raisins
1 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
3 cups all-purpose flour, divided
2 cups butter, softened
2 cups sugar
6 large eggs
Directions
Preheat oven to 275 degrees. Line bottoms of 4 greased 9x5-inch loaf pans with parchment paper, grease paper. In a small bowl, toss candied fruit, raisins and walnuts with 1/2 cup flour. In a large bowl cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually beat in remaining flour. Fold in fruit mixture. Transfer to prepared pans. Bake 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool.
*Note: to toast. It’s bake in a shallow pan in a 350 degrees oven for 5-10 minutes or cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.
—
When choosing to make loafs to give away it’s always better to bake more than one of a kind at a time so I try to use a recipe for two or more or double my recipe. You never have too many to give away.
The Best Carrot Cake Loaf
Ingredients (For Cake)
1/2 tsp. salt
2 tsps. baking powder
2 tsps. baking soda
2 tsps. ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
2 cups all-purpose flour
4 large eggs
1 1/2 cups vegetable oil
1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 cups shredded carrots
For the Frosting
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
3 cups powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/4 tsp. salt
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 8x4-inch loaf pans.
Whisk salt, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and flour in a medium bowl. Set aside. Whisk eggs until beaten, then whisk in oil, vanilla, applesauce and both sugars. Whisk until combined then add dry ingredients and stir with a spatula or wooden spoon until just combined. Stir in carrots. Pour batter evenly into the prepared pans. Bake for 40-55 minutes or until a toothpick comes out almost clean in the center. Let the cake completely cool before removing from the pan and frosting.
To make frosting: beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time until mixture comes together then add vanilla and salt. Beat until smooth. Remove cakes from pan and frost the top.
—
I don’t eat sweets very often but a piece of lemon pound cake is probably one of my favorites when I do. It’s not too heavy and I love the lemon flavor.
Lemon Pound Cake
Ingredients
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. baking powder
3/4 tsp. salt
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
1/2 cup vegetable oil
2 cups sugar
4 large eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 tsps. freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tsp. finely grated lemon zest
1 cup buttermilk, well shaken
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan (or two smaller ones).
Sift the flour together with the baking soda, baking powder and salt. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, beat butter and vegetable oil together until creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the sugar and beat an additional 5 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, beating only until yolks disappear into the batter. Add the vanilla, lemon juice and zest. Add the flour mixture alternating with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour. Scrape the sides of the mixing bowl and beat only until well blended. Pour into the prepared pan(s) and bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes. Cool slightly then turn the cake out of the pan while it is still warm. Cool completely on a wire rack.
—
I have a couple of people on my list that love the taste of coffee and really enjoyed my coffee loaf cakes and have requested I make them again this year. This cake is more like a bread in texture. It’s quite dense. It should NOT be overcooked. It’s also important not to use cheap coffee. Don’t use something you wouldn’t drink. Use the best you have or can find in the store that is instant. Starbucks does make a good instant coffee that works great in this recipe.
Coffee Loaf Cake
Ingredients
1 3/4 cups all purpose flour
1/2 tsp. unsweetened cocoa powder
1 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 cup unsalted butter softened to room temperature
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
2 eggs
3 Tbsps. instant coffee granules dissolved in 2-3 Tbsps. hot water
1/3 cup whole milk
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 8x4-inch loaf pan.
In a medium bowl, sift together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Using a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment beat butter and sugar on medium speed for 3 minutes until fluffy. Occasionally scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating 1 minute after each addition. Mix coffee and milk in a small bowl and then add to batter. Beat for 1 minute. The batter may look a bit curdled at this point, but that’s O.K. On low speed, beat in the flour mixture in 2 additions, mixing just until combined.
Do not over mix. Scrape batter into prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake for 45-60 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the center of the cake comes out with moist crumbs. If the cake is browning too much while baking cover the top loosely with aluminum foil.
Remove from oven and allow to cool completely on a wire rack. Serve cake at room temperature. Store in airtight container or in refrigerator. (Cake can be frozen also.)
Hope you will consider joining me spreading cheer to the many senior citizens in our area that need a little cheering up this time of year. Coming soon will be my Christmas treat column.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
