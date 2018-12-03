Updated: Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal hit and run in Statham

Monday, December 3. 2018
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred Monday morning in Statham.
According to a news release, just after 8 a.m., Marvin Barnes, 66, of Statham, was walking his dog in the area of 52 Jefferson Rd., approximately 6-8 feet off the roadway when he was struck by a person who lost control of their vehicle.
Investigators are asking for help in identifying the vehicle and driver of a gray or silver Infinity with heavy front and rear-end damage. The infinity is possibly a 2006-2013 G35 or G36 model four-door vehicle, and it was last seen fleeing on Jefferson Road and turning onto Arnold Road, according to the release.
The BCSO is asking for anyone with information to contact investigator J.D. Gann at 770-307-7669. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave a voicemail for Gann.
#1 Jessica Briggs on 12/03/18 at 03:33 PM [Reply]
This car glew past me this morning driving down Rat Kinney rd. I was taking my daughter to school. The passenger air bag was deployed and the car had severe damage to the front and rear. I thought it was really odd. He was flying. I was heading into Statham and he was going down Rat Kinney toward State 330
