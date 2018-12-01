Bridgeman: Plain, honest talk seldom heard from anywhere

We depend upon our fellow citizens to tell us the truth — about everything from what to expect of the weather to the college football playoffs. But a sizable portion of the world seeks to shade or hide or lie about small and important things.
Think about the most likely political issue in Jackson County over the next several years — growth.
A group of residents are opposed to additional warehouses — that is somehow a more pejorative term than “distribution” or “logistics.” Perhaps those latter terms are more elegant or sophisticated.
Those folks are not interested in the taxes paid by those businesses or the jobs they offer.
They often are demeaning in their comments about the jobs. They don’t pay much; in their view, they don’t require specialized skills; the companies don’t have much in the way of benefits. People who hold those jobs often rent apartments, use drugs and tend to violence, so it is said.
They give little credence to the business environment, primarily the location of Jackson County along Interstate 85 which is becoming the logistics hub of a good portion of the U.S. They seem to believe a county or a city — Braselton or Jefferson — can dictate the kind of business that opens locally.
I’m not greatly enamored with huge buildings that are warehouses either. But local schools might be and I’m a huge proponent of local, public schools.
The local governmental jurisdictions can zone areas so that the warehouse may not be built in those sections. The problem might be in limiting other kinds of businesses also.
A warehouse cannot be forbidden through zoning. An individual business type cannot be discriminated against. That is our law.
The notion that a city or county can snap its fingers and bring a manufacturing plant to the area is fanciful, at best.
Dealing with the issue is not simple. It is far more complex than wearing a T-shirt. The largest problem likely is there is no good answer.
That’s just one issue. Business and government seldom speak plainly and bluntly about anything.
The public schools that I support are among the worst at “positive” news. The facts about education in our area are not, largely, positive. The schools are average, or worse. Few are high quality.
Think about the comments we hear from school systems or superintendents about schools, primarily test scores. I prefer people like Chris McMichael, superintendent in Barrow County, who says he would abolish standardized testing if it were his decision.
Barrow and Jackson County schools are among a group that have been approved to try a new process that could — emphasis on “could” — move away from the current model for testing.
Similarly, businesses do not want to pay high wages or salaries. That makes it more difficult to make large pots of money for owners or shareholders. Why then, should we provide tax breaks, job training or education for employees of those firms?
Likewise, government is not interested in talking about the difficulty of, for example, passing “Medicare for all” or paying the costs of Social Security — they are far, far beyond the amounts we pay individually to the government.
I recently interviewed U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who represents this area in Congress. He talked extensively about negotiating and compromising on issues.
It was only later that I realized he was talking about only Republicans. Not once did he say a joint Democrat-Republican proposal on anything could and should be discussed. We were talking mostly about immigration, but a host of issues could fit in the same arena.
Collins also is not unique. Rather his attitude and view are the norm — on both sides of the political aisle. Political folks at the state and federal level have multiple folks in their “communications shop.” Their jobs are to make their bosses look good — that’s a very limited type of communications.
Collins, for example, does not hold public meetings any more. He hasn’t since I have been here — three years. Rather, he holds “town hall” phone-ins. Again, he is not exceptional; lots of elected officials don’t have much interaction with those they represent.
It’s for security, we are told. That has a veneer of truth. It mostly is to shield those who are doing the hiding from unfriendly questions or demonstrations.
Too many business, school and government folks speak in clichés, seldom uttering a thought that is not empty. My current “favorite” is the habitual “thoughts and prayers” that are offered any time someone dies.
It is possible, easy really, to talk plainly and truthfully about small and large topics.
It does require people with brains who are willing to use them.
Where is Harry Truman when we need him?
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
