Terrell: Abrams wants to change Georgia

Stacey Abrams, in her November run for the office of governor of our state, came close to changing Georgia.
Her gubernatorial campaign for the state’s highest elected office was a well-planned and coordinated attack by a consortium of progressives, Democrats and people who want to form a socialistic style of governance in our state.
It nearly worked.
I hope the conservatives in the state were paying attention.
Being a Democrat wasn’t and isn’t the issue. Georgia has plenty of good present-day Democrats and has been governed by Democrats most of our history.
The issue for many is what the national Democratic Party now represents and for the distance it has traveled to the left. The issue includes the movement by many of the party toward socialistic and progressive ideas.
If the conservatives, and the Georgia Republican Party, learned one thing, they should have learned the party had better work on their constituency base and get them to the polls. The 2020 campaign could be a disaster.
To Abrams’ credit, her campaign was no run-of-the-mill, overnight campaign. It had been in the planning for at least two years, if not longer.
It was a well-planned and organized campaign that nearly pulled off a political upset that would have been the biggest political story of the year on the national scene.
Abrams is a native of Wisconsin but grew up in Mississippi and Georgia. She attended Avondale High School and graduated magna cum laude from Spelman College in Atlanta. As a college freshman (1992) she took part in a protest on the steps of the Georgia capitol where protestors burned the Georgia flag.
The gubernatorial candidate worked for the City of Atlanta under the late Mayor Maynard Jackson’s tenure while in college. She then earned her Master’s at the University of Texas at Austin and later earned her law degree from Yale Law School.
After returning to Georgia, she worked as a tax attorney and co-founded several businesses. She also listed a position as CEO of a legal consulting firm and at age 29 was appointed as a deputy city attorney for Atlanta.
She served in the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2017. While in the house she claims she worked with Gov. Nathan Deal to reform the Hope Scholarship program, was instrumental in stopping the largest tax increase in Georgia history and has worked with the Governor’s Office on criminal justice reforms.
Her legislative positions list her as supporting abortion rights, expanded gun control and she is an opponent of stricter voter ID laws.
Abrams also supports an expansion of the Medicaid program and a spending increase on public education.
In last week’s Wall Street Journal, a lead editorial accused the Georgia Democrat, saying she, “…hope(s) to benefit politically by undermining faith in American democracy.” That should bother every Georgian.
We need to be concerned about the number of voters that gathered in Abrams’ corner, as well as the ages, if we are going to remain a conservative state.
In looking back at the voters, it doesn’t seem to have mattered that, as of April 2018, she owed $50,000 in back taxes and had $170,000 in credit card and student loan debts.
She acknowledged this in an article last April in “Fortune.” Her biography says she is a tax attorney, was a member of the Georgia General Assembly, co-founded a financial services firm and also co-founded a beverage company that focuses on toddlers and infants.
Georgia residents need to be concerned that millions of dollars were given to her campaign from outside the state, especially gifts from New York and California. Socialist George Soros is reported to have made a large contribution to her campaign as well.
Abrams also went on record saying that everyone who wanted to vote should have been allowed to vote, including illegal aliens. In essence, she supported illegal voters, wanting them to not only have the right to vote but to determine the future of Georgia and this nation.
Abrams ‘s campaign even went to court to force voting districts to accept previously rejected ballots due to errors and omissions, incorrect data and to accept provisional ballots that were cast in the wrong counties. Abrams took this position, expressly knowing such activity would be a violation of state law.
We have not heard the last of Stacey Abrams. She represents much more than the Georgia Democratic Party, and conservatives need to fully understand it’s a war of values and power. Don’t be surprised to see her on a 2020 ballot, maybe as a senatorial candidate.
Abrams assured us of her intent in one of her campaign ads that will throw fuel onto the political fires in Georgia.
Without hesitation Abrams said, “We need to change Georgia. If we change Georgia, we change the South. If we change the South, we change the nation.”
Haunting words!
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
