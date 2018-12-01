England: General Assembly approves Hurricane Michael aid for southwest Georgia

During the legislative special session that ended Nov. 19, the Georgia General Assembly amended this fiscal year’s state budget to add about $270 million in emergency funding to help southwest Georgia folks rocked by the terrible destruction of Hurricane Matthew.
That region had about $2.5 billion in property losses in the agriculture and timber industries. Updated figures from University of Georgia Extension show impacts of $550 million to cotton crops; $480 million to high-yielding vegetables, sweet corn, cucumbers, squash, peppers, tomatoes and pea crops; $560 million to pecan farms, $25 million to peanut crops; and $13 million to the landscape and green industry.
The Oct. 9 storm also destroyed 129 commercial houses with more than 2 million chickens at a loss of $25 million.
In addition, the Georgia Forestry Commission has reported nearly $763 million in damages due to the loss of more than 37 million tons of timber.
These farm products feed, clothe and help house Georgians as well as people across this nation and around the world.
With agriculture the state’s largest industry, the General Assembly in the five-day special session approved these actions:
•$270 million for state and local governments in the areas impacted to be used as matching funds for federal disaster aid. This appropriation includes $69 million to the Governor’s Emergency Fund for state agencies assisting the recovery effort as well as to the Department of Human Services for grants to affected families in need of housing assistance.
•$55 million to the Georgia Development Authority to assist farmers with agricultural losses, plus $20 million to the authority for assisting with the cleanup of 2.3 million acres of timberland damaged or destroyed. The GDA will use this funding to support farmers as they rebuild their agriculture businesses.
•$25 million to the OneGeorgia Authority for financial assistance to local communities and statewide economic development efforts that have been impacted. Another $15 million will fund Regional Economic Business Assistance grants for projects that could have immediate statewide economic impact.
•$59 million to the Georgia Department of Transportation to offset storm expenses. GDOT already has spent more than $31 million in recovery efforts and is awaiting federal reimbursements. This new state appropriation will ensure other transportation projects are not slowed down while the department provides resources to southwest Georgia.
In addition to those FY2019 budget amendments, the legislature passed the Timber Tax Bill to enable timberland owners to apply for a state income tax credit worth 100 percent of their losses occurring between Oct. 8 and Dec. 31.
The cap has a limit of $400 per damaged acre and $200 million overall.
Now that the special session has ended, we will be making preparations for the start of the 2019 session that starts Jan. 14.
Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com or at 404-463-2245. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, and our great state.
Terry England (R-Auburn) is a Georgia state representative for House District 116, covering most of Barrow County. He also serves as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
