Bennett: It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas

It’s beginning to look and sound a lot like Christmas up in here! Everywhere you go! That’s one of my favorite songs of the season. Matter of fact, I have many favorite Christmas songs. I actually like most of them.
When I was a kid, we had one of those console stereo systems. An entire piece of furniture that took up half the wall. The first one I remember only had a turntable and a radio. Several years later, we would upgrade to the fancy schmancy one that had turntable, radio and an eight-track tape player! What happy times those were!
Early in the season, my mom would put a stack of albums on the turntable. I remember her playing them seemingly nonstop during Christmas break when my brother and I would be out of school. I’m not sure it was that she enjoyed the music so much, or if it was that she was trying to avoid our watching Gilligan’s Island and I Love Lucy nonstop on the television. But we enjoyed the music, too, and didn’t mind missing our favorite shows very much. Besides, with all those elves hiding around the house, ready to report any bad behavior to Santa, we were careful to avoid anything that remotely resembled grumbling or complaining.
Two albums that were staples of my childhood were “The Four Seasons Christmas Album” and another compilation album, the name of which escapes my memory. I have recently discovered that the “Four Seasons” album has been cut to CD format, which means I can probably find it on YouTube and add to my play list. That makes me happy! I loved the entire album and would sing along with each word. My favorite song on the compilation album was “Little Drummer Boy” performed by the Vienna Boys Choir. Once in a rare blue moon, I will hear that version played on the radio during the season, and it takes me back to my childhood days. I can almost see the scraggly cedar Christmas tree in our living room, adorned with the old-fashioned lights. I can see my mom in the kitchen baking pecan pies, and can easily envision my granddaddy peeling oranges, and my grandma helping me crack Brazil nuts. All the feels.
After I got married, we started our own collection of Christmas albums, and two of my favorites during the early ‘80s were Kenny Rogers, and Ann Murray. Hearing selections from these albums will take me back to those years, and all the happiness we had with our December baby in the mid-80s.
Nowadays, most of the Christmas music on the radio makes my ears bleed. Seems the stations are getting like the retailers. They used to start midnight Thanksgiving night playing the holiday music. This year there were several stations that started even before Thanksgiving.
Now, like I said above, I like most all of the music. It’s the artists who ruin it for me. I’m not a fan of hitting every note on the scale for every syllable of every word. That goes for any genre of music.
Listening to Michael Buble, Harry Connick, Jr., Mariah Carey, etc. makes me want to slit my wrists. (As a side note, this is the reason I don’t care for live concerts. I want the song to sound like it sounds on the radio/CD. Don’t be messin’ it up by changing it!)
Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, I discovered a music channel on my Direct-TV guide page called All Christmas. As I’ve admitted before, I’m a Hallmark Christmas Movie addict, so if I ever intend to get any work done around the house, I have to step away from the TV remote, or I’ll get sucked into one movie after another. Listening to music is a good alternative and keeps me from getting distracted from the chores I should be doing. I thought I’d give the channel a try, and sure enough, I liked it just fine. I have a great sound bar attached to my TV, and I can crank up the music as loudly as I like, and the sound is phenomenal.
One thing that is especially bothersome about the horrific songs played on normal radio is that they play a loop of 20-30 songs… over and over. Twenty-four/seven. Seriously. There aren’t enough cotton balls in the world to stop the bleeding. I can truly say that after listening for hours over the weekend, while I did hear some repeats, it seemed that they were adequately spaced. It’s a great mix of older artists (whose music I would otherwise never listen to… like Kate Smith, Andy Williams, and of course, Bing Crosby), but whose Christmas classics are welcome sounds to my otherwise bleeding ears.
There’s a nice mix of more modern performances as well, like Elvis, Kenny Rogers, Manheim Steamroller, and TransSiberian Orchestra. Overall, I’d give the station an A/A- based on my personal preferences.
If you find yourself annoyed with the incessant whining and crooning of what I call Lounge Lizards, who insist on wrecking every song they “sing,” maybe you can find a music channel on your television, too. For Direct-TV users, it’s channel 858. Give it a try, and let me know on Facebook how you like it.
Here’s wishing all of you a wonderful beginning to the Christmas season! May your senses be enthralled with the sights, sounds, smells, touches and tastes that the holidays bring!
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)