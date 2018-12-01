Almand: Getting more ‘ZZZZZs,’ revisited

Several years ago, I penned a column exploring sleep. Getting a good night’s sleep is something we all look forward to because, in this day and age, it is not as common as we would like it to be.
When we do get a full night’s sleep, the next day always seems to go better.
Get into a rhythm
Our body is governed by a circadian clock, a 24-hour cycle that has been engrained in our DNA over the millenniums. When this cycle is interrupted, the brain becomes stressed and this disruption of the circadian rhythm can profoundly influence our mental and physical health. It is interesting to note before the light bulb was invented, the average sleep time was 10 hours. Today, Americans average less than seven hours on weekdays and 7.5 hours on weekends. Technology has become a double-edged sword.
It’s a hormonal thing
One negative is a hormone imbalance will ensue, possibly sabotaging your being able to lose weight. Leptin is a hormone which initiates the feeling of being full. Ghrelin is a hormone that triggers hunger. “In one study, researchers found people who received only four hours of sleep a night for two nights experienced an 18-percent reduction in leptin and a 28-percent increase in ghrelin.”
In other words, your hunger mode is accelerated (more calories in). In addition, there is also a tendency to eat more sweet and starchy foods when tired (less healthy intake). Lack of sleep can start you down that road to a pre-diabetic state.
Clean up on Aisle 6
The brain is the master computer controlling most of the functions of the body. Because the blood-brain barrier makes the brain a relatively closed system, the brain employs its own independent “detox system” called the glymphatic system (who knew). Basically, “By pumping cerebral spinal fluid through your brain’s tissues, the gymphatic system flushes the waste from your brain and back into the body’s circulatory system.
From there, the waste eventually reaches your liver, where it’s ultimately eliminated.”
During sleep, two interrelated events occur. First, your brain cells shrink by about 60 percent. With more open space, the glymphatic system now kicks up its activity level by a factor of 10, accelerating the cerebrospinal fluid’s ability to remove debris. A very interesting discovery was, during this “taking out the trash” process, one of the removals is a high level of the amyloid-beta protein. This protein is the plaque associated with Alzheimer’s. While no direct medical correlation has been proven yet, it certainly gives one pause.
Enter Dr. Walker
Recently, Dr. Matthew Walker came up on my radar, inspiring me to revisit this subject. Dr. Walker has been studying sleep issues for over 10 years. If you want to start your own investigation, a good jumping off point would be YouTube. Type in “Matthew Walker: Why we sleep: The new science of sleep and dreams.” What follows is a sample of the issues surrounding poor sleep habits addressed in that interview.
Less is less
When we read a book, a Kindle or a newspaper, the information is initially deposited into our hippocampus. The next phase is for the brain to transfer those facts and figures to the cortex, your permanent “library,” thus clearing out the hippocampus so it will have room to upload the next day’s studies.
Poor sleep patterns limit the hippocampus’ ability to clear its files. Two negatives result. One, a limited amount of what you were trying to learn will reach the cortex. Secondly, the hippocampus becomes “waterlogged” with data, now limiting the upload of whatever you are trying to learn the next day.
As it relates to this information, one of his studies tracked the scholastic results at a high school in Minnesota which changed its start times from 7:25 a.m. the previous year to 8:30 a.m. the next. For the top 10 percent academically, the SAT scores average went from 1288 with the earlier arrive time to 1500 when the students got an extra hour of sleep! If a one-hour change seems to have such a dramatic effect, maybe we should reevaluate this particular institutional policy.
Safety first
The primary cause of death for late stage teenagers (16-18) is car crashes (suicides are second).
When a county in Wyoming shifted school start times from 7:35 a.m. to 8:55 a.m., there was a 70-percent drop in auto accidents for that age group. By comparison, the advent of anti-lock braking systems (ABS) dropped accident rates by 20-25 percent, which was considered a revolutionary safety innovation.
Daylight
Non-savings Time
We just went through our time change of gaining one hour of sleep. What the statistics have revealed is the daylight savings time process can negatively impact one’s health. When we set our clocks back, gaining an hour, heart attacks go down 21 percent. When we set our clocks ahead, losing an hour, they go up by 24 percent.
The negatives continue
Additional research has shown the lack of sleep can have a negative impact on our DNA genetic code, cancer frequency, injury rates, emotional equilibrium, the immune system and more. The World Health Organization has classified night time shift work as a “probable carcinogenic.” Effective sleep habits are indispensable if you expect to optimize your exercise program or your nutrition regimen.
Now what?
Hopefully your curiosity has been triggered. Obviously, I’m no sleep expert, so do your own due diligence by using the World Wide Web.
So, what is the solution? The simple one is get more sleep. Easy to recommend but often times hard to accomplish. Here are some suggestions:
•Originally, I had suggested taking naps when possible but, according to Dr. Walker, this is a no-no. I am doing my own experiment by avoiding naps for the foreseeable future.
•A half-hour or so before bedtime, turn off your phone, get off the computer and shut down the TV.
•Try not drinking any fluids several hours before going to bed. Coffee is potentially a bad actor but I can’t give up my coffee. My compromise is to not drink any coffee after high noon. Stay tuned on that experiment.
•Alcohol in particular can act as a stimulus during your sleep cycle.
•Go to bed at the same time every night.
Again, getting enough sleep is easier said than done. The main thing is that you are now aware of the myriad negatives generated from not enough shut-eye. You have decisions to make going forward. Will there be more “ZZZZZs” in your future? Good luck and good health!
