A Barrow County school bus wreck Monday morning “did a lot of damage” to a bus and four people went to the hospital, but no students were on the vehicle.
Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for support services for the Barrow County School SYstem, said the wreck happened at the Intersection of Rockwell Church Road and Highway 53 about 10:15 a.m.
Greene said a report from the Georgia State Patrol said the driver of a pickup hit the bus at the intersection.
The driver and a passenger plus both school employees were taken to the hospital, Greene said, but their injuries were not life-threatening.
The front driver’s side of the bus had the damage, Greene said.
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Joe on 11/26/18 at 04:22 PM [Reply]
So who ran the red light?
