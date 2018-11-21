Wrestling: With deeper rosters, WBHS, AHS look for better results this season

Winder-Barrow High School head wrestling coach Matt Patton and Apalachee head coach Randy Hill fought the numbers game last year, as both teams weren’t able to fill out all 14 weight classes, which hurt them particularly in duals competition.
But with more growth through the middle school feeder programs along with their returning talent, the Bulldoggs and Wildcats have much deeper rosters this year and are eyeing greater success throughout the season.
“As of right now, this is the first time since I’ve been here that we’ve been able to fill every weight class going into tournament play,” said Patton, who is in his second year at the helm of Winder-Barrow. “We’ve still got some shuffling to do for who’s going to be in what weight class, but I feel confident we’re going to be pretty decent.”
Patton said as of last week he has 27 wrestlers on his roster, varsity and junior varsity combined, and an influx of young talent should help their results.
Senior Zach Thomas, last year’s GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA individual runner-up and a state qualifier at 132 pounds, is back and will likely compete at 126 pounds this season. Patton said Thomas has shown great progress and competed over the summer in an intensive camp at Oklahoma State University, finishing fourth in a 32-man, single-elimination tournament. Fellow senior Aaron Fields also participated in that camp and is looking to have a strong year at 145 pounds.
Patton is also looking for a strong season out of junior Rosseau O Asu Abang, who took third in area and was a state alternate at 160 last season and will be moving up to 182 this year. Morgan Bell (113), James Hardigree (220) and Dylan Iler (285) are also returning, while freshman Grant Frederickson (132) and Hunter Southern (138) are expected to step right in.
“Once we get everyone at their target weight, I think we can be a really good duals team,” Patton said. “I think we can be hell on wheels.”
Apalachee has also seen a spike in its numbers with 47, including the middle school feeder programs — an increase of about 15 over last year, Hill said.
“It’s awesome and I think it’s made for a lot of good competition,” Hill said last week. “We’ve got a lot of young kids still developing but we hope to have them ready when area and state (competitions) roll around.”
Senior Corbin Lang is the Wildcats’ top returner. He was the area champion at 220 last season and placed sixth at state.
“He keeps getting better,” Hill said of Lang. “He’s just got to keep pushing himself and work on maintaining that intensity.”
Junior Bryson Ferguson, who transferred in last year and won the area title at 138 before being upset and eliminated in the sectionals, returns and will wrestle in the same weight class, while Caleb Waycaster (126) and Allan Fulk (132) also return.
“We may wind up not filling one class, but I think these young guys are going to help us out as the season goes on,” Hill said. “We just want to continue building and going in the right direction.”
Both teams opened their season last weekend as the Bulldoggs competed in an individual tournament at Buford and the Wildcats traveled to South Forsyth.
They were also scheduled to compete Wednesday with the Bulldoggs taking part in the Parkview Panther Duals and the Wildcats traveling to Grayson for a duals tourney.
Apalachee’s next competition will be Saturday at Archer and then the Panther Invitational Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at Jackson County. The Bulldoggs will be back in action Dec. 1 at the North Oconee Duals.
Patton and Hill were both expecting their teams to be exposed to stiff competition early on and that was by design as they look to improve by the time area duals come around.
“I wanted to make the schedule harder this year than in the past because I want them to see what real wrestling is like at this level and show them this is the type of work you have to put in to be successful,” Patton said.
Wrestling: With deeper rosters, WBHS, AHS look for better results this season
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry