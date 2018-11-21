Runoff, qualifying for special BOC election set

With Georgia certifying its general election results Friday afternoon, the statewide runoff election for two offices is now officially set for Dec. 4.
Voters will vote again for secretary of state after none of the candidates managed to reach the 50-percent-plus-one threshold on Nov. 6. Republican Brad Raffensperger, who got 49.13 percent of the vote will face off with Democrat John Barrow (48.64 percent). Libertarian Smythe Duval earned 2.23 percent of the vote to force the runoff. Raffensperger and Barrow are vying to replace Republican Brian Kemp, who won a bitterly-fought gubernatorial race over Democrat Stacey Abrams. Kemp resigned as secretary of state after the election to focus on his transition, and Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Robyn Crittenden to fill the seat until the election winner takes office.
Voters will also get another crack at the Georgia Public Service Commission District 3 race between Republican incumbent Chuck Eaton and Democrat Lindy Miller. Eaton received 49.74 percent of the vote in the general election, topping Miller (47.6). But Libertarian Ryan Graham received 2.66 percent to force the runoff.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 4. Registered voters who did not cast ballots in the general election will still be eligible to vote in the runoff.
Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26-30 at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder.
SPECIAL BOC ELECTION
Meanwhile, candidate qualifying for the March 19 nonpartisan special election to fill the vacant Barrow County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat will be held Dec. 12-14. Qualifying will take place at the county elections office Dec. 12-13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Dec. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The BOC is scheduled to vote on the proposed $180 qualifying fee at its meeting on Tuesday.
The seat was vacated by commissioner Roger Wehunt, who resigned last month due to health reasons. If three or more candidates qualify and none receive 50 percent of the vote, a runoff would be held April 16. If only one candidate qualifies, they will be declared the winner of the seat and no election will be held.
The winner will be up for election to a full four-year term in 2020.