Buffington: Corporate welfare and irresponsibility

Georgians should be thankful that Atlanta was not selected as the site of Amazon’s HQ2. That project was eventually split into two locations, Crystal City, Virginia and Queens, New York.
Good. Let those states cough up trillions of dollars and give to the world’s wealthiest man for his company’s benefit.
The HQ2 site process and the resulting fawning of cities across North America was nauseating. It was an exercise in public pandering using taxpayer dollars as bait.
And it wasn’t chump change.
Georgia and Atlanta offered Amazon a package of tax breaks and other incentives that topped $2 billion dollars. To sweeten the pot, Georgia also offered Amazon its own lounge at the Atlanta Airport along with a slew of parking spots reserved for the firm.
How big was that offer?
Consider that for FY2019, the state’s department of human services budget is just $797 million, less than half of Georgia’s Amazon offer. Georgia’s Human Services department includes money for foster care, child welfare services, aging services, adoption services, child abuse services and other low-income programs that are always underfunded.
State Republican leaders often call those kinds of programs “welfare” and they often pledge to cut welfare spending. But those same leaders are only too happy to hand out corporate welfare to uber-wealthy corporations.
Look at how many millions in taxpayer dollars leaders have given to professional ball teams in Atlanta for new stadiums. Those teams are private businesses owned by multi-billionaires who are getting special tax incentives paid for by taxpayers.
Obscene.
Last week, state leaders restored a corporate tax break for aviation fuel for Delta Airlines. Earlier in the year, that little perk had been yanked away from Delta as a political knifing during the race for governor.
In the wake of the Parkland High School shootings, Delta pulled a little-used discount program for NRA members. Georgia Republicans, especially then-candidate Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, went ballistic — how dare Delta diss the NRA! Cagle led the charge to withdraw the tax break as a litmus test to show that he and the state’s Republicans were a friend to the NRA by punishing Delta.
But now, Cagle’s bid died after opponent Brian Kemp out-gunned him in the primary and those legislators gave Delta back its corporate welfare perk.
Cheeky.
The state isn’t the only one guilty of plying private businesses with corporate welfare. A lot of local governments do the same thing. City and county governments sometimes trip all over themselves to give away “incentives” to lure a new business or industry. There are two thoughts behind that. One is that other counties and states are doing it, so local governments have to do the same thing to be “competitive.” The other is that the business will, over time, pay for itself and the local government handouts.
Poppycock. Neither excuse matters one whit. Using taxpayer money to fund any private business should be illegal. It is both morally and economically wrong.
But none of this is going to change anytime soon. Powerful, rich corporations are able to grease the skids through lobbying and political donations. And the political culture has shifted such that there are no more fiscal conservatives left in state government who balk at corporate welfare.
All of this is part of a larger picture, too. In 2010, the national Tea Party movement got currency as a reaction to the corporate welfare handed out to large financial institutions in the wake of the recession. One part of the Tea Party movement was to also call for reducing the national deficit and debt. (The “deficit” and “debt” are not the same things. The deficit is the annual amount of negative spending between what the government takes in and what it spends. The debt is the accumulation of all the deficits over time.)
Today, there is zero talk of the deficit and debt. Republicans, who are supposed to be “conservative,” have dropped any discussion of reining in the deficit.
In reality, Republicans under Donald Trump have exploded the deficit. By cutting taxes and increasing spending, the government deficit grew last year by a whopping 16 percent over the previous year’s deficit.
That’s insane.
During strong economic times, the government should be reducing the debt by having annual surpluses, not annual deficits. Only in bad economic times does it make sense for the federal government to use deficit spending as an economic stimulus.
Today, however, Republicans have pushed up spending without finding a way to pay for it. Consider the $12 billion given this year to farmers hurt by Trump’s tariffs (that $12 billion is another kind of corporate welfare.) Republicans were only too happy to throw that money at Trump voters just before the midterm elections.
Today, the accumulated national debt is over $21 trillion.
By 2028, the national debt is projected to equal the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Insane.
Bottom line: At all levels of government there is a growing amount of fiscal irresponsibility. At the local, state and federal levels, government has become a tool for corporate welfare. It’s an issue that transcends political parties or individual presidents.
The legacy of my own Baby Boom generation will be this selfish, irresponsible fiscal policy.
At all levels, governments are freewheeling dollars today and leaving the bills for our children and grandchildren to pay.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
