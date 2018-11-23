Thompson: Random political thoughts

Here are a few random political thoughts this Thanksgiving week.
•In the end, Stacey Abrams made the right decision. The Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate acknowledged Friday there was no viable path to forcing a runoff against now Governor-Elect Brian Kemp. Continuing to drag the contest out would have only done harm to her party in Georgia long-term. In refusing to “concede,” she did raise some salient points about how our elections are conducted and her goal of ensuring the contests are fairer in the future is a noble one. If Democrats are serious about that, their best immediate bet would be to return to the polls and vote for John Barrow to become the next secretary of state. Whether you agree with her or not, Abrams ran a brilliant campaign and was on the brink of becoming the nation’s first-ever black female governor. She is a rising star in the Democratic Party, and we haven’t seen the last of her. She could very well be the party’s challenger to Sen. David Perdue in 2020. In the meantime, while Democrats made tremendous strides in the suburbs, they’re going to have to figure out how to perform better in the rural areas if they want to be successful in statewide elections.
•As for Kemp, he is now set to take office after a bruising campaign and I’m looking forward to seeing how he governs. If it’s “Trump all the way” like he campaigned, I’m not sure how viable that is long-term. Georgia got a lot more purple this election cycle, and Kemp and the Republican-controlled state legislature are going to have a decision to make. Either they commit to working with Democrats on how to really improve the lives of middle- and working-class Georgians and work toward solutions that create a better educational system, more access to affordable healthcare and better infrastructure, or they fear-monger about immigrants and waste our time with “religious liberty” measures. If they go down the latter path, they might not like the results in 2020, a presidential election year where more independents will be voting and could tip the scales.
•Out of all the new members of Congress coming into office in January, Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw is one I’m looking forward to seeing at work. Crenshaw, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan who lost an eye to an IED explosion, was thrust into the spotlight recently when Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson made a horrible joke about his injury. Davidson was rightly condemned from all sides of the political spectrum. In a more light-hearted moment the following week, Crenshaw appeared on the show and took his own shots at Davidson before the two made amends. After that, Crenshaw wrote a great Op-Ed piece for the Washington Post, rightfully pointing out the pitfalls of our current “outrage culture” and calling for more civility in public debate. “If you think my idea is awful, you should say as much. But there is a difference between attacking an idea and attacking the person behind that idea. Labeling someone as an ‘-ist’ who believes in an ‘-ism’ because of the person’s policy preference is just a shortcut to playground-style name-calling, cloaked in political terminology,” Crenshaw wrote. “It’s also generally a good indication that the attacker doesn’t have a solid argument and needs a way to end debate before it has even begun.”
•With the midterms over, the attention will now turn to 2020 and the presidential election, and unfortunately you may need a bulletin board to keep up with all the candidates by the time they announce. NBC’s Chuck Todd mentioned the other day the number of potential Democratic candidates is as high as 34. Thirty-four! That can’t possibly be a good thing, can it? And that’s just the Democrats. It would be surprising if President Trump doesn’t have at least one or two primary challengers. Certainly one from the “Never-Trump” wing in the mold of John Kasich. And perhaps one from the right who recognizes Trump is anything but a fiscal conservative. It may be a fruitless exercise to speculate too much this early on about what the field will ultimately look like. So much of it will depend on how things turn out with Robert Mueller’s investigation and the several parallel investigations House Democrats will certainly take up over the next year. But once the new Congress is sworn in, the announcements will start flooding in. If it’s a repeat of the last cycle, we’ll have our first debates and forums in the spring. And by the time it’s all over just under two years from now, we’ll all be exhausted.
•I want to wish all of you and your families the happiest of Thanksgivings. If you’re reading this, I sincerely appreciate your support for your local newspaper. Your support matters and I welcome the feedback. God Bless.
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
