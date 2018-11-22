Terrell: For which I am thankful

Editor’s note: The original version of this column was published in the former Barrow County News in 2011. It has been updated.
I count my blessings, one by one, day by day; and, I give thanks.
I am thankful for a forgiving God that walks with me every day, and for the freedom of religion; for my family and the legacies of family past, for the love that secures the family ties; for parents that were always there, for brothers and sisters, and for mothers-in-law and fathers-in-laws.
I am thankful for a country such as the United States that allows all of us freedom of thought and freedom of movement, the freedom to pursue dreams.
For all friends, and especially special friends, near and far, who have and would respond at a moment’s call when and if needed, I am thankful.
Among my blessings are all of the roads I have traveled; some paved, some dirt, some high roads and some low roads, but all with opportunities provided and lessons learned; for the people, special places and satisfying careers I found along the way.
There are other blessings and memories for which to be thankful; for the joys of Christmas to be and the memories of Christmas past, neighborhood friends, birthdays, and family reunions.
I am thankful for the change of seasons, in particular the fall; for the reds, yellows and oranges that tell their own stories. We wait now for the winter that will bring us a new spring with new anticipations and new expectations.
I offer thanks for the flowers that bloom in the spring and for those flowers that bloom and look like the photographs attached to the pot at the nursery.
I am thankful for books to be read on cold and rainy afternoons, as well as for the time to read the books; for books on law and about the military, adventure books, self-improvement books, books with and without photographs, and history books.
I give thanks for the soldiers, airmen and sailors standing guard over this great country and who stand ready to defend it from all foes night and day, on holidays and birthdays; often far from home and loved ones.
For the voices of children at play and on their knees at night saying prayers, for puppies and dogs, hiking trails and fish ponds, for childhood memories, for Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, the Scout laws, the Scout promise and the Scout oath, I give thanks.
I am thankful for the mentors throughout life that didn’t show me shortcuts, that believed in me and believed in my purpose and causes and who encouraged me to chase my dreams. I remain thankful for the ups and downs in my life, especially the “ups” that more than outweigh the “downs.”
I am thankful for restful sleep because I know there are policemen, firemen, doctors, nurses and emergency response personnel waiting for a call to send them into action to help someone.
I will be forever thankful for sunrises and sunsets, for being able to stand at the top of a mountain, for creeks, lakes, rivers and ocean shores, for Georgia lakes with bass and bream, for the great birds of prey that patrol the skies.
I celebrate and give thanks for grandchildren, especially Nathan, who, at 19 months is now one of my best friends.
I am thankful to have been a member of the LaGrange High School Class of ’65. We visit with each other more frequently now as we move into our “senior” years. We laugh, tell forgotten or “hidden” stories, offer confessions, hugs and we say “I love you” with a meaning we didn’t understand in our high school days.
And, I am thankful for the music of the ‘60s; “Unchained Melody,” “Soldier Boy,” “The Duke of Earl,” “The Twist,” “Hang On Sloopy,” as well as for the music of Roy Orbison, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and The Oak Ridge Boys.
May all of you enjoy the true meaning of Thanksgiving this year. Happy Thanksgiving to all!
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
