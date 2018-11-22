Bennett: Black Friday traditions

Wikipedia claims that since the early ‘50s, day-after-Thanksgiving shopping was noted to be the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.
However, the term “Black Friday” didn’t become widely used until the early 2000s. It wasn’t a thing in my growing up years. Or at least I don’t remember it being a thing. I do remember the day after Christmas being a big deal. I can remember standing outside the doors of Peskin’s, still half-asleep, waiting for the store to open. Those half-price sales were enough to drag my mom and I out of bed at the butt-crack of dawn… along with what seemed like the entire population of Winder. After Peskin’s, we’d go across the street to Gallant Belk, to see what bargains we could find in there. There was a soda fountain in one of the drug stores in town, and sometimes we’d dash in for a yummy burger and milkshake. I loved those days of shopping with my mom.
The first time I really remember getting hyped up about Thanksgiving shopping was in 1987. I remember this specifically because my baby girl was about to turn 2 years old a week or so after Thanksgiving. We always did lunch at the Bennetts’, and this year there were three beautiful granddaughters who were the center of attention. My sister-in-law and I had been watching a particular baby doll for our girls. The name of the baby escapes me, but it really was a cool baby. She always had to have her pacifier in her mouth, or a bottle at feeding time. When you pulled out the pappy, she would cry. And cry. And only “feeding” her with a special bottle, or giving her the pappy would stop the crying. (This would later become a real annoyance, when she would knock out the pacifier during the night. I’d have to rush in there, find the pappy, and hush that crying before the doll woke up my angel, when there would be for-real crying!)
But, I digress. I remember the baby doll was at Roses, and was to be on sale after Thanksgiving. We were aghast to learn that the store would be open on Thanksgiving Day! Who had ever heard of such a disgraceful thing? Yeah, it was disgraceful, alright, but my SIL and I made sure we planned our meal at such a time that allowed us to run out to the store and get that coveted baby doll! That’s probably not the first time I got excited about Thanksgiving shopping, but it’s the first one I remember. After that, my SIL and I would spend the afternoon after the feast perusing the sale papers, deciding where we would go, and planning our strategy.
Years later, before the grandchildren, Black Friday shopping became a tradition with my daughter and me, and we looked forward to it every year. At some point, stores started opening earlier and earlier on Friday. One year, the outlets in Commerce opened at midnight, so she and I headed over that way, only to find traffic backed up almost to Jefferson!
Another year, Kohl’s was opening at 3 or 4 a.m. We arrived about an hour before and decided to stay in the car a while, as it was freezing outside! We were there so early, that nobody was even in line. We both fell asleep, and when we woke up, there were at least 12,000 people in line. You snooze you lose, right? But we had so much fun!
When the grandkids came along, they would sleep overnight with her dad and step-mom, so that she and I could continue our tradition.
Some years we had money enough to cross off everyone on our shopping list, while other years were lean, and the shopping was minimal. It didn’t matter, though. For us, Black Friday was more about our tradition of being together than it was about the actual shopping. Those are some of my favorite memories.
Now the grandchildren are older, and the innocent magic of Christmas has lost some of its lustre, and shopping is a little different. The element of surprise isn’t the same. These days their dad likes to go BF shopping, and for the past couple of years, I’ve gone solo. That’s OK, too. I’m used to shopping alone and actually prefer it. But I sure do miss that special time with my girl, and I can’t help but feel a tiny bit blue about that.
Black Friday seems to have pretty much overtaken Thanksgiving. I’m all about the shopping, but I’m all about being thankful, too. Every day I am thankful for all my blessings, and for the lessons learned during tough times. I hope the business of the next few days will bring you happy times with family and friends, lots of good food and shopping, yet time to reflect on your own blessings.
Happy Thanksgiving to all!
