Jacks: New ideas for that leftover turkey

As we prepare Thanksgiving meals, give thanks for all the many things we have in America and take for granted. I’m thankful for the freedom we have to celebrate with our family and friends. I’ll be celebrating with the Young family again this year. They are like my own family.
Wishing a Happy Thanksgiving to Doris McLocklin, Wanda and Gary McLocklin, who are also like family to me. And to all those at the Barrow News-Journal, wishing all a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
After the big Thanksgiving meal, there seems to be tons of leftovers. Turkey sandwiches are wonderful the next day but what then. You still have enough turkey left to feed an army. I was asked to please share some recipes to use some of that leftover turkey to make into a dish the family would enjoy instead of another dreaded sandwich. That wasn’t a hard task since I don’t eat bread I have a few handy recipes for turkey.
Only six ingredients stand between you and the leftover turkey and a wonderful Mexican dish your family is sure to enjoy.
Turkey Enchiladas
Ingredients
2 cups cooked shredded turkey
2 tsps. cumin
1 can black beans drained and rinsed
2 cups shredded Mexican style cheese (cheddar, Colby Jack, Monterey, mozzarella- use your favorite)
12 tortilla (enchilada size/fajita size about 8-10 inches)
2 cups enchilada sauce
Optional chopped
cilantro
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and lightly grease casserole/baking dish.
Lay tortillas out on a clean flat surface. Distribute black beans and shredded turkey between each tortilla and lay it out in a strip right down the middle of each tortilla. Sprinkle cumin over black beans and turkey. Divide one cup of cheese between each tortilla, sprinkle the cheese right on top of the black beans and turkey. Spread 1 cup of enchilada sauce in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Roll up each tortilla and place side by side in the dish. (Squish them together to make one single layer if you need to). Pour remaining enchilada sauce over the enchiladas and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake for 15-20 minutes until cheese is melty (including cheese inside the enchiladas) and tortillas start to brown a little bit. Sprinkle with cilantro if desired and serve warm.
There usually are football games the day after Thanksgiving. Why not turn some of that leftover turkey into a great tasting dip for all to enjoy?
Turkey Cheese Dip
Ingredients
2 1/2 cups shredded Colby Jack cheese plus more for topping
2 tbsps. freshly grated Parmesan
1/2 onion, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup diced turkey
1 round loaf sourdough bread
1/2 bunch chives, diced (for garnish, optional)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, mix cheeses, onion, gsrlic, mayonnaise and turkey until just combined, then set aside.
Carve the top of the sourdough bread off using a serrated knife, being careful not to cut through to the bottom of the loaf. Pull off the piece of bread, creating a “lid” to the dip, and use your hand to tear out the inside of the bread, forming a bowl. Pour the cheese dip into the bread bowl, and top with additional Colby Jack cheese and a light sprinkle of chives. Bake for 20 minutes or until cheese on top has melted and turned a light, golden brown.
Chop the bread bowl lid and pieces you tore out of the bowl into bite-size bits. Serve alongside the dip.
Another rather simple recipe is a Quesadilla using the turkey and cranberry sauce along with cheese. If you have other leftovers such as broccoli casserole you could also add that to. You can be creative with these leftovers.
Leftover Turkey
Quesadillas
Ingredients
4 whole wheat wraps
2 cups turkey breast
1/2 cup cranberry sauce
2 cups shredded cheese (I use cheddar, Asiago, and Pepperjack)
1/4 cup fresh sage, chopped
Directions:
Spray a Large skillet with olive oil and heat over medium heat.
Place the first wrap in the bottom of the skillet and top,with 1/4 cup cheese, 1/2 cup turkey, 1/4 cup. Cranberry sauce, 1/8 cup sage, another 1/4 cup cheese, and the second wrap. Grill for about 5 minutes on each side. Repeat with other ingredients to make second quesadilla.
I recently discovered two new squash and how to cook them, butternut and acorn. I had seen them but never really paid them much attention until I overheard two ladies at the grocery store talking about how good they were. I then asked how they cooked them and they shared several ways.
I then researched and found acorn squash make great bowls to cook in to make a great dish.
One of these recipes was with leftover turkey. The combination makes a really good meal.
Leftover Turkey
Stuffed Acorn Squash
Ingredients
2 acorn squash
2 cups leftover turkey, diced
1 medium onion, diced
1 carrot, diced
3 stalks celery, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 Tbsp. fresh rosemary, minced
2 eggs
1 tbsp olive oil plus more for drizzling
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Using a sharp knife, slice off the top and bottom of the acorn squash to create flat surfaces.
Slice the squash in half and scoop the seeds out with a spoon. Place the squash halves on. cookie sheet lined with parchment pape.
Drizzle the squash with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Bake for 40 minutes until the squash is tender and easily pierce with a paring knife.
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Toss in the onion, carrot, celery, salt, pepper, and rosemary and sauté until the vegetables are completely tender about 8 minutes.
Sprinkle the garlic and sauté until fragrant about 1 minute.
Pour in the turkey leftovers and stir the mixture so that everything is evenly mixed.
Pour the mixture into a large bowl and let it cool about 5 minutes.
Crack in the eggs and mix so that everything is evenly coated.
Spoon the turkey mixture into the squash halves.
Bake for 20 minutes until the turkey mixture has browned slightly. Serve and enjoy.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
