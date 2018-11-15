Apalachee girls basketball coach Gary Compton believes this is a year where his team can be more competitive in region play and fight its way into state playoff contention.
But how successful the Lady Wildcats are in 2018-19 will largely depend on how quickly a roster that has only one returning starter, and very little varsity experience beyond that, can grow up.
“I think we’ve got the potential, but we lost a lot of seniors and this is a different type of team with a lot of kids having to come up from the JV,” said Compton, whose team is set to open its regular season at 6 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Oglethorpe County in the first round of the Apalachee Thanksgiving Classic.
“Hopefully we’re able to play to that potential.”
Senior 5-foot-10 post player Nakia Hooks, a two-time all-GHSA Region 8-AAAAA selection, is the lone returning starter for the Lady Wildcats and the team captain.
Hooks cleaned up in the paint last season, averaging 15 points and 12 rebounds and recording 18 double-doubles in 25 games.
One of the most successful female athletes in Apalachee history — she placed fifth at state in the shot put for the track and field team last spring and was all-area volleyball player of the year last fall — Hooks has drawn considerable interest from college basketball problems, with Georgia College being the apparent frontrunner.
“She should be our all-time leading scorer and rebounder in Apalachee girls basketball history by the time the year is through,” Compton said. “She’s a great player and we’re hoping for a standout season. She was area volleyball player of the year and I think she could have that kind of year in basketball as well.”
Besides Hooks, sophomore Kensley Kraus has the only significant varsity experience. Kraus, who Compton said “showed potential” in limited minutes last season, is expected to step in as the team’s starting point guard, taking over a role the graduated Briana Bryson handled the past couple of seasons.
Junior guard Kesley Knox and junior guard/forward Joanna Gross, a track and field standout for Apalachee, are expected to provide the Wildcats with additional quickness while sophomore Janessa Ducehus will provide more height inside to round out the likely starting lineup.
Junior guard Kelley Richardson and sophomore guard Karrah Haller and freshman forward Jasmine Williams are also expected to factor heavily into the rotation.
“A lot of these girls played travel ball and got better over the summer,” Compton said.
“We’ve got a lot of pieces; it’s just figuring out what we’re going to do with them. Our starting five should be pretty fast; the problem is they’re young and inexperienced overall. It’s one thing to practice fast, but when you start to play against good teams, how are you going to be able to handle it? Our scrimmage (Tuesday) against Loganville should be a good test.”
Compton sees preseason top-10 teams Dacula and Lanier as well as two-time defending region champ Winder-Barrow as the primary favorites in 8-AAAAAA but believes his team, which went just 7-18 overall and finished last in 2017-18, can be more competitive in those contests this season. But to do so, he said, the Lady Wildcats have to knock down more shots.
“We were just 3-for-28 on our 3-pointers in region play last year, and if you can’t do better than that, it doesn’t matter how good your post play is,” Compton said.
“We feel like we can shoot the 3-pointer better based off what I saw in the summer play. Last year, we had good shots, but a lot of them just wouldn’t fall for us.
“We’re going to need to find a way to get some wins. It’s going to be hard to tell until we get going with the schedule, but the opportunity is there for us.”
