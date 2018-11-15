Basketball preview: BCA boys hope added depth, less rigorous region will help

It would be difficult for the Bethlehem Christian Academy boys basketball team to play in a much tougher region than the one it went through the last two years.
After taking more lumps last season against the eventual GISA Class AAA state champion (Holy Spirit Prep), state runner-up The Heritage School and another Final Four team in Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg, the Knights have moved over to Region 4-AAA this year with rival Loganville Christian Academy, John Milledge Academy, Westminster Academy of Augusta and Augusta Prep.
While he considers John Milledge and LCA to be the favorites going in, second-year Knights head coach Robert Strong welcomed the change and believes his team, which lost just one senior, has a better chance of earning a state playoff berth this season.
“I think we should definitely be more competitive,” said Strong, whose team opened its 2018-19 campaign Tuesday with a 52-41 home win over Westminster Christian. “Our goal certainly is to make the playoffs. With us still being relatively young, the key is going to be to get better and improve every game and I’m looking forward to that.”
After losing only Drew Peevy to graduation, the Knights have more depth on their 12-man roster. Junior Ray Peevy (Drew’s younger brother) is back as a three-year starter at guard. Since he arrived at BCA as a freshman, Peevy has been a force from beyond the 3-point line, but he missed significant time last year with an ACL injury and is still recovering from having another scope on it this summer, which caused him to miss the BCA football season.
A pair of newcomers — senior Travis Taylor (who is also recovering from a knee injury) and junior Andrew Richey are expected to step in at the guard positions while senior Makayal Cooper will also be vying for time.
Senior Adam Gano returns as the starting center while Laine Jean-Francious leads a group of players also battling for time inside.
“I think a major key for us is going to be keeping guys healthy,” Strong said. “Injury bugs tend to really bite a team and it’s bitten us, but I feel like it’s a good competition we’ve got going on the court. I feel like we’ve got a lot more team chemistry, and that makes it a lot easier when guys are playing well together and playing for each other.”
Much to Strong’s liking, the Knights won’t play their region opener until Jan. 8 at home against LCA and they’ll 13 games plus a Christmas tournament they’ll host Dec. 19-21 to prepare for that slate.
During that span, Strong hopes to see improvement in two key areas if the Knights won’t to find their way into the postseason.
“We have to defend better, because we didn’t defend really well at all last year, and we need to have more balance scoring,” Strong said. “We can’t just be about one or two guys scoring the bulk of the points. Everyone needs to be pulling their weight.”
