Basketball preview: AHS boys aim to be physical, better at closing out games

The Apalachee boys basketball team will have somewhat of a different look to it this year after losing three big men 6-foot-4 and taller to graduation. But first-year head coach Ty Rowland still believes the Wildcats will be a physical bunch, even as they will have to rely a little more heavily on guard play.
“We’re going to be undersized and we’ll have to game-plan around that for a few teams we’ll play, but I have a lot of faith in our physicality,” said Rowland, who was hired late this spring to take over for Spencer Bernstein after spending eight years as an assistant — first at Duluth and most recently at La Vernge High School in the Nashville area.
Rowland, a former standout point guard at Parkview High School and Georgia College and State University, will feel comfortable around a guard-heavy team.
“We’re going to have to do a good job of playing sound team defense. We’ll go full-court most possessions and try to speed (the opponent) up a little bit, and hopefully that will create some damage in the form of turnovers,” he said. “Offensively, it’s going to be a lot more dribble-drive action and we’ll have the ability to shoot more threes. It’ll be a different dynamic but it makes you a little more difficult to guard when everyone’s a threat to shoot the three.”
In addition to the three graduated post players — Derek Miller, Parker Miller and Demarcus Wester — the Wildcats also graduated guard Deron Collier and lost senior guard Brandon Bannis when he transferred to crosstown rival Winder-Barrow at the beginning of this school year.
Junior point guard Jamonte Wallace and senior guard/forward AJ Millbrooks have the most varsity minutes under their belt.
Wallace is coming off a solid sophomore campaign, where he averaged 12 points and 4 assists per game and was an all-region honorable mention selection for GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA. Rowland called Wallace “the glue” to everything the team will aim to accomplish in games.
“He’s a really high-caliber player,” Rowland said of Wallace. “He’s got the aspiration to play college ball an already has some looks. His shot has developed a lot in the last five months, and he’s our leader who makes us go. I have high hopes for him.”
The 6-foot-tall Millbrooks, who is coming off a strong season for the Apalachee football team, is recovering from a shoulder injury and likely won’t be full-speed until December, but Rowland likes the versatility and leadership the veteran offers.
“I don’t want to push him too hard early because we’re going to need him more in February than December, but he’s a physical kid who can handle the ball really well and we’re going to ask him to play all over the place,” Rowland said. “There are times he might play the 5, and some people might think that sounds crazy, but physically I know he can do it, and I know he’s intelligent enough to handle that role.”
Senior guards Jay German and Rayne Knowles, who logged minutes off the bench last year, will step into more prominent roles this season and offer Apalachee additional versatility, with the 6-foot-2 Knowles expected to contribute some inside. The Wildcats also hope to see a couple of more traditional post options develop in 6-foot-3 senior Kendall Bradley, who hasn’t played since his freshman year, and 6-foot-5 junior Quincy Tate.
Tate “is definitely a guy that can provide us some physicality, initially off the bench, but there’s nothing holding him back from eventually being a starter at the 5,” Rowland said. “He’s developed a lot and gives us a different dimension there in that he can create some space around the rim but also step out and shoot the midrange jumper.”
The Wildcats reached the state playoffs as a No. 4 seed under Bernstein last year but finished just 11-17 overall. They struggled throughout the year in close games late and lost a few games after leading by a couple of possessions in the final minutes. After viewing the film from last year, it’s an issue that Rowland has been looking to address.
“The worst thing that could happen is for us to act like it didn’t happen and not try to correct it, so I put it out in the open from day one and addressed it head-on with the guys,” Rowland said. “We’ve got a few seniors on the team who have hopefully learned from those high-pressure situations. We’ll implement a few more rules about time management at the end of a game and making sure we’re in control and not on our heels. We’re going to have the mindset of ‘Let’s go win this game, not ‘let’s not lose this game.’”
The Wildcats, who scrimmaged Loganville Tuesday night, will quickly get a gauge of where they stand as they open their season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Class AAAAAAA Collins Hill as part of the Apalachee Thanksgiving Classic.
“It’s going to be a really big test for us against a physical and talented team to see if we’re able to handle pressure,” Rowland said. “We’ll see if guys are able to step up and it’ll tell us if we freak out in that pressure or if we have the intelligence to break traps and create scoring opportunities.”
The Wildcats have several other tough non-region games — including a Dec. 15 home matchup against a talented Cedar Shoals squad and a pair of contests with Jefferson and former longtime Apalachee head coach Kevin Morris — to help them prepare for a difficult region slate.
Dacula, which returns a pair of Division I prospects at guard, will likely be the favorite, while Gainesville, last year’s state runner-up, will still be a factor. And Lanier returns several players from a Sweet 16 team a year ago.
“We’re going to have some battles and it’s going to be real competitive, but that’s how we want it to be,” Rowland said. “We know we’re going to go through some lulls and woes, but we’re building toward the region tournament in February and we hope we will be peaking at the right time.”
