Thompson: The birth of a real ‘Venezuela’

“Venezuela” was one of the key buzzwords the right used as a rallying cry to voters this election season.
For example, if you voted for Democrats to be in charge, you voted for socialism and therefore the birth of a dictatorship that the late Hugo Chavez would have been proud of. Campaigning for Republican gubernatorial candidate — now, presumably, Governor-Elect — Brian Kemp two days before the election, President Donald Trump said, “You’re going to have Venezuela” with Stacey Abrams. In other words, had Abrams been elected and governed on her goals of better access to quality healthcare, more affordable education and a rejection of immigrant bashing, that would have automatically translated into an oppressive regime — “slavery” as one local political ad in this newspaper recently put it.
Trump himself told journalist Bob Woodward that real power is fear. But if you want to see the birth of a real “Venezuela,” a good start might be making the nation’s chief law enforcement officer a puppet of the commander-in-chief. And that’s what we had with the forced resignation — more accurately, firing — of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his replacement with acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker. A slow-moving assault on our democracy picked up steam with the decision to put a lackey in charge of the Department of Justice and charge him with suppressing the most important investigation of our lifetime.
The departure of Sessions was inevitable. One of the earliest prominent supporters of Trump’s candidacy and an advisor to the campaign and member of the transition team, Sessions was rewarded with a lifelong goal of his — being the attorney general. But he quickly fell out of favor with the president after rightly recusing himself from department investigations into Russian interference with the 2016 election. Sessions, whose lies to Congress about his contacts with Russian government representatives during the election, should have been disqualified from holding the post, was nevertheless a necessary evil because he at least seemed to have enough ethics to recuse himself and let an independent Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein preside over Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Trump, the living and breathing epitome of the phrase, “A guilty dog barks the loudest,” simply could not have this and spent the last year and a half publicly ridiculing his attorney general while demonizing career public servants as agents of an imaginary Deep State. And for the most part, he’s had no checks placed on him. He’s had a House of Representatives with a Republican majority and committees chaired by minions willing to do his bidding. He’s had a Republican-controlled Senate whose majority was afraid to stand up to him or willing to look the other way so long as it meant tax cuts and benefits for them and their corporate, special-interest, buddies.
This dynamic was dealt a blow last week when the Democrats won control of the House decisively and provided some hope that for once Congress might not shun its oversight responsibilities. But the new Congress doesn’t take office until January. The damage Trump can do in the interim can’t be overestimated, and Whitaker, whose appointment came the day after the midterms, is an essential piece to the puzzle.
As legal scholars and political pundits debate the constitutionality of Whitaker’s appointment and his bypass of Rosenstein and the Senate confirmation process typically required of principal officers, Whitaker has shown no indication he’ll recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller probe. If you don’t see this as, at a minimum, problematic and, honestly, a grave threat to the rule of law, the time to open your eyes is now.
Whitaker, a former U.S. attorney in Iowa who worked for a now-defunct Florida invention patent company that is under federal investigation for scamming customers out of millions of dollars, and who rejects Marbury v. Madison and considers the courts an inferior branch of government, should be nowhere close to the role of attorney general, no matter how much of an interim basis it might be on.
But all Trump cares about is Whitaker can be his protector. Whitaker spent his time with CNN blasting the Mueller probe, musing that it could be defunded and saying it would be a “red line” for Mueller to investigate Trump’s finances, when those finances are the key to understanding the alleged criminal conspiracy. Trump loved this, and it was no coincidence that Whitaker was made chief of staff to Sessions (who got briefings on the investigation from Rosenstein) and, per multiple media reports, began meeting regularly with Trump.
Now, he’s running the show at the department and overseeing a probe he openly despises. While the outright firing of Mueller might set off too many alarm bells, he can be effectively knee-capped with defunding and the suppression of indictments and any report he issues.
House Democrats have vowed to counteract this by subpoenaing Mueller, holding hearings on national television and conducting real investigations.
I hope they keep their word because as New York Times columnist Paul Krugman put it recently, we’re on the road to autocracy and nearing the last exit.
Anyone who thinks the Whitaker appointment is remotely OK needs to ask themselves this: Are you willing to become another “Venezuela?”
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: The birth of a real ‘Venezuela’
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)