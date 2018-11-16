Buffington: Thoughts on the election

A few rambling (but mostly sober) thoughts on the midterm elections:
•Democrats took the U.S. House and flipped a few governorships. Those results were partly due to demographic and social changes in suburban communities. Evidence of that is in neighboring Gwinnett County, a community that was at one time a bastion of Republican officials. No more. Democrats dominated Gwinnett votes. Ditto for Cobb County.
•Those suburban results, along with largely Democratic urban voting, further polarized the nation between urban/suburban and rural areas. Across the country, rural areas moved deeper Republican while suburban/urban areas moved more Democratic. That trend does not bode well for the nation being able to heal itself politically.
•Obscene gerrymandering by both political parties is largely responsible for this divisive situation. Every state should adopt independent, non-partisan commissions to draw election district boundaries based on communities of interest, not political voting patterns. Whatever political party is in power will always abuse the redistricting process.
•Although Democrats won the House, that may turn out to be more of a curse than a blessing for them. Winning the House will put further pressure on the party to reconcile its left-wing “progressive” supporters with more traditional moderate Democrats. It’s unlikely that Democrats will be able to come together with a cohesive strategy to challenge Republicans given that deep division within their own party. One key will be who Democrats select as Speaker in January. Recycling Nancy Pelosi would signal that the party has not learned anything.
•Given that deep intraparty division, Democrats are likely to overplay their hand in the House. If Democrats attempt to impeach President Trump without a strong basis, that could turn off independent voters for the 2020 elections. While most people expect Democrats to launch a number of investigations into Trump, Democrats could overplay that, too. Democrats are not good at long-term strategic thinking.
•One thing that could help Democrats is that immediately after last week’s voting, the president fired his attorney general and replaced him with a kook. That just adds fuel to the political fire and gives Democrats a legitimate issue to bray about.
•A big reason Democrats made some gains this election cycle wasn’t because they had a stellar message or outstanding candidates; it was from a pushback against Trump by disgusted independents. Truth is, Republicans aren’t the Democrats’ biggest problem — Democrats are their own worst enemy.
•We could say the same thing about Republicans, too. If Democrats were smart, they’d just stop talking and let Trump keep tweeting and bleating nonsense. If left alone, Trump would implode and bring down Republicans with him. Democratic stupidity has done more to push people into Trumpism than anything Trump himself has said.
•And then there’s this reality: Having a Democratic House could actually help Trump. Trump loves having an enemy to bash — the media, wayward Republicans, foreign countries. Now, Trump has a ready-made “whipping-boy” with a Democratic House. He will blame every problem on Democrats, something he couldn’t do when Republicans controlled the House. Having a Democratic House is perfect for Trump’s reality TV style of governing. He said as much following last week’s elections.
•The national Republican Party as the traditional GOP is dead. It is no longer the party of conservatives that believed in fiscal restraint, free trade and limited government. That GOP no longer exists. In its place, the former Republican Party has become the party of Trump. It’s become a cult that worships its dear leader. In both the House and Senate, the Republicans who remain, or were elected last week, are more Trumpian than before. There are no dissident voices left within the party — those people have either walked away in disgust, or been purged. The national Republican Party has shed its former conservative moral foundation and fully embraced a demagogue.
•The American political process has sunk even further into the muck. Both sides ramped up a slew of lies and distortions during the campaigns. It was ugly. Truth no longer matters in American political culture from either party.
•All future elections on both sides will become little more than theatrical productions. Trump successfully ramped up fear about a group of migrants headed to the U.S. through Mexico. He sent troops to the border in a move that was nothing more than a theatrical stunt to scare his base and get out Trumpite voters. It worked. From now on, celebrity culture and reality television theatrics will become the core of election season posturing in both parties, seriousness and thoughtfulness be damned.
•Republicans held the Senate and some key state races. But the demographics are not on their side long-term. This election was not a “blue wave” as some had predicted, but it was a blue ripple. Even where Republicans won, there were some razor-thin margins. In time, as the country ages and becomes more diverse and more urban or suburban, Democrats stand to gain traction. Republicans are playing for the short-term today, but may lose ground in the future unless the party can move outside of its rural, white voter base and bring back moderate independents.
•Cultivating “victims” has become the go-to tactic in our politics. Democrats have been doing that for decades, dividing people along racial or ethnic lines and cultivating a sense of collective victimhood. Now, Republicans have adopted the same tactic. Everybody is now a “victim” of some other group or grand conspiracy. Here’s a thought: When everybody’s a victim, nobody’s a victim.
•It’s pretty clear from this election cycle that there is nothing that will move diehard Trump supporters from their worship of the president. If Trump declared himself King for Life, his diehard supporters would cheer it on. Democrats who think they can change anybody’s mind about Trump are wrong. Diehard Trumpites are fueled by a deep sense of emotion and fear and there is absolutely nothing that will shake their embrace of Trump or his rhetoric. If Democrats want to win in 2020, they should move toward the center and try to lure more independents into their fold. Appealing to far-left “progressives” may work in some districts, but not in a presidential election.
•Now that the election is over, look for two years of unrestrained turmoil. Trump will push the legal limits by issuing executive orders that may or may not be constitutional. No leading Republican will challenge him on doing that. On the other side, Democrats will ramp up their rhetoric against Trump as he moves further to the right. House investigations into Trump are likely to bring out Trump’s worst instincts. The American political culture is going to get much, much worse in the coming two years as both sides push the limits of civility.
•Today’s deteriorating political climate could well be the beginning of the end of the great American experiment. The door has been opened for populist demagoguery to dominate our politics for decades to come. Today, it’s Trump and the alt-right. But in the future, it could be a left-wing demagogue who ascends to power. Trump’s expansive use of executive power and the neutering of both Congress and the judicial system is opening the door for an authoritarian president in the future. That person may well come from the left. Those who cheer Trump’s excess today may come to rue the precedent he’s setting for tomorrow.
•How bad is our political culture? Last week, I had a phone call from a woman upset at one of my recent columns. Her worldview was pretty far to the right and she believed in a number of fake conspiracy theories commonly found on the internet. I ended the conversation when she said American troops should not only be sent to the border with Mexico, but that they should also shoot the women and children in the “caravan” who cross the border.
When Americans start believing that murder in the name of politics is acceptable, then we have become a nation without a soul, a nation without any moral standing. So much for “making America great again.”
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
