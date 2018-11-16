Terrell: A pardon for John Kiriakou?

I suspect most of you have never heard of John Kiriakou.
He is an American patriot who has lived an interesting life.
Even more interesting is the fact that he has some interesting parallels to the life of our current president, Donald Trump.
First, take a look at Kiriakou.
He was born in 1964 and hails from Pennsylvania. After high school he attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C. earning a bachelor of science degree in Middle Eastern studies and a master’s degree in legislative affairs.
One of his college professors who worked for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) recruited John for the CIA. Early in his career he spent time as an analyst specializing on Iraq and he possessed a Top Secret/ Sensitive Compartment Information security clearance.
In other words, he had access to a lot of high level national security information and intelligence. Later he was assigned to the CIA’s Directorate of Operations, you know “James Bond stuff.” His job was to recruit foreign agents to spy for the United States.
After 9/11 he was named Chief of Counterterrorist Operations in Pakistan where he conducted numerous operations and raids on al-Qaeda safe houses. He was credited with the capture of a large number of al-Qaeda operatives.
His biggest catch was Abu Zubaydah who, at the time was considered to be the third ranking official in the al-Qaeda organization.
Shortly afterwards, he left the CIA and things began to go downhill for him.
In 2007, several years after writing a book about his CIA activities, John admitted to having knowledge of the CIA’s interrogation activities regarding water-boarding and the so-called “black site prisons” scattered around the world where al-Qaeda prisoners were jailed for “intense interrogations.”
Even though the former CIA agent knew that the interrogations had disrupted a number of planned attacks that saved American lives, he violated the trust of the agency and became a whistleblower.
Accordingly, the Federal Bureau of Investigation became involved, investigating the former agent looking to see if he had violated his oath of office or other federal statutes on the dispersal of sensitive information.
According to a recent article by David Patten in the November edition of NEWSMAX, the FBI concluded that the former CIA agent had not committed any crimes.
This is where Kiriakou and President Trump have some common parallels.
In 2009, President Barack Obama’s national security advisor John Brennan approached the president for permission to re-open the case. Brennan then recruited the director of the FBI, Robert Mueller, to prosecute the case.
Mueller put together a 12-man team to conduct the investigation which also included FBI Agent Peter Strozk. If you remember, Strozk was fired this year for a number of reasons.
The FBI jumped in feet first; using telephone taps, 24-hour surveillance and according to NEWSMAX, “…even tried to trick him (Kiriakou) into an elaborate sting to demonstrate he was corrupt.”
Brennan wanted to charge the former agent with espionage. The Justice Department said there wasn’t a case but Brennan told them to charge him anyway so he would have to get attorneys to defend him.
The bureau eventually charged Kiriakou with five felonies. Facing growing expenses, bankruptcy, and a stacked deck, Kiriakou entered a guilty plea to one felony account of exposing the identity of a CIA agent.
The retired agent was sentenced to 23 months at a federal correctional facility, forfeited his pension and retirement, lost his right to vote and possess a firearm, and then watched his family and friends distance themselves.
While I’m not in support of his revelations concerning the interrogation issues, I think it’s important to see that the same players who prosecuted Kiriakou, are currently involved in the Russiagate scandal, the protection and the failure to prosecute Hillary R. Clinton email scandal, and the failure to investigate the Clinton Foundation.
They have been identified as members of the “deep state” and there is obviously more to the “deep state” than we know.
They are some of the same players trying to take down President Trump.
President Obama had the opportunity to help Kiriakou before leaving office. He received a large number of correspondence from the CIA, FBI, NSA, State Department and the military supporting a pardon for Kiriakou.
Instead of helping the former CIA agent, he pardoned Chelsea Manning, who leaked hundreds of thousands of documents, along with hundreds of other convicted felons.
Even though I don’t like what the former CIA agent did, I hope President Trump will consider the injustice and do the right thing in this case.
It’s the right thing to do in this case.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: A pardon for John Kiriakou?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)