Jacks: Side dishes for Thanksgiving

It’s getting close to the “Big two” holiday season.
To me, these are the biggest holidays with cooking involved. I love cooking during both Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are two different types of cooking for me. Today I will share side dishes used for Thanksgiving.
In a few weeks I’ll be doing my Christmas special for Christmas treats. If you have a special treat you like to make at Christmas please email the recipe to me to be included in my special column.
This Apple Pie Trifle would be welcomed at any Thanksgiving table. It’s like a deconstructed Apple pie — only better. A graham cracker crust, an airy cream cheese filling and sautéed apples in caramel sauce makes this super simple recipe a great addition to the celebration.
Apple Pie Trifle
Ingredients
6 apples, peeled and sliced (any crisp apple variety will work)
3 Tbsps. unsalted butter
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
Graham Cracker Crust
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
8 Tbsps. butter, melted
1/2 cup light brown sugar
Pinch of salt
Cream Cheese Layer
1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese at room temperature
1 cup extra-fine granulated sugar
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large sauté pan, heat 3 Tbsps. butter over medium heat. Add sliced apples, brown sugar and ground cinnamon. Sauté apples for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally, just until apples are warmed through and butter and brown sugar have come together to create a nice, golden caramel like sauce. Remove from heat and let apple mixture cool completely.
Add graham cracker crumbs for 8-10 minutes in preheated oven until golden and edges are just starting to brown. Remove from heat and cool completely.
In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, 1 cup granulated sugar and vanilla until smooth. Fold in whipped cream. In a medium-sized glass bowl or glass jar, assemble the trifle.
Start with 1/2 cup of graham crackers. Spread evenly on base of jar or bowl.
Then spread 1/3 of cream cheese mixture. Top with 1/3 of sautéed apples and caramel sauce. Repeat until you have 3 or 4 layers. Finish with a dollop of whipped cream (if desired) and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs, serve chilled or slightly colder than room temperature.
When you make turkey gravy does it come out lumpy? I have just the recipe for you to try that will give you nice smooth gravy every time. Read below to see secret ingredient that makes it smooth.
Easy Turkey Gravy
Ingredients
5 cups turkey stock with pan drippings
1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup (secret ingredient)
1 tsp. poultry seasoning
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. seasoned salt
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1 cup milk
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
Directions
Bring the turkey stock to a boil in a large saucepan. Stir in soup and season with poultry seasoning, pepper, seasoned salt, and garlic powder. Reduce heat to low and let simmer. Warm the milk in the microwave and whisk in the flour with a fork until there are no lumps.
Bring the gravy to a boil and gradually stir in the milk mixture. Continue to cook, stirring constantly for 1 minute or until thickened. Be careful not to let the bottom scorch.
My grandmother made the best dressing around. I watched her make it over and over and made notes on how she did it so someday when she wasn’t around I could repeat it.
I now make it every year and think of her when I’m in the kitchen cooking.
I owe so many of my cooking skills to my Grandmother Baker, better known to her grandchildren as Bake.
Dressing
Ingredients
Cornbread, crumbled (one skillet recipe)
4-5 biscuits, crumbled
4-5 slices day old bread torn in small pieces
5-6 eggs
1/2 tsp. poultry seasoning
Black pepper
1 large onion, chopped
3 or 4 stalks celery
Chicken broth
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Mix chopped onions and celery in saucepan. Add enough chicken broth to cover.
Cook until tender. Add poultry seasoning and black pepper to crumbled bread.
Pour onion and celery mixture over bread. Add beaten eggs.
Add enough chicken broth to make a rather thin mixture.
If you like you can place chicken skin side up on dressing and bake at 400 degrees until brown, about 1 hour.
I love finding new recipes using cranberries other than cranberry sauce. I recently found one with a simple Jell-O salad that I plan on using this Thanksgiving.
Cranberry Salad
Ingredients
1/2 cup sugar
6 oz. rinsed, dried cranberries
1 cup broken pecans
1 (3 oz.) pkg. black cherry gelatin
1 (4 oz.) can crushed pineapple
Sour cream or whipped cream for garnish
1/2 cup water
Fresh parsley for garnish
Directions
Drain pineapple and reserve juice. Add juice to 1/2 cup hot water and heat to boiling. Soften gelatin in hot water-juice mixture. Let cool until it starts to set; don’t let the gelatin harden.
Put cranberries through a grinder. Add ground berries, pineapple, nuts and sugar to cooked gelatin mixture. Mix well.
Pour into a bowl or mold. Refrigerate until completely set.
Place mold in a warm water bath and run a knife around the edges to loosen.
Invert onto a serving plate, garnish with parsley and a dollop of sour cream or whipped cream.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
