Bennett: Preparing our hearts for Thanksgiving

It seems impossible that Thanksgiving is here! I can’t count how many times I have said that.
Time seems to crawl when you’re a kid, especially when waiting for a birthday or Christmas. My mom was always saying “how time flies,” and I just couldn’t understand. It took three years from one Christmas to the next; yet she always acted like it came around every few months. Now that I’ve reached the ripe old age of maturity, I’m seeing things a lot more through her eyes. It does seem to come around every few months.
Thanksgiving seems to get lost these days. Halloween has become a hugely celebrated holiday, with decorations on the shelf with the back-to-school supplies. Then before all the Halloween items are sold on clearance, the Christmas decorations start showing up in the stores. I will say that Hobby Lobby has a decent selection of autumn and Thanksgiving accessories, as well as Michael’s. But other than that, it’s difficult to find much ado about Thanksgiving.
Folks on Facebook are posting about pros and cons of putting up a Christmas tree before Thanksgiving. There are those who don’t give a hoot, and decorate whenever it suits them, and then there are those who are adamant about waiting. There will always be Team Before and Team After.
I say, do whatever you want. Doesn’t bother me to eat my Thanksgiving feast under the twinkling lights of a Christmas tree. When I was a kid, we waited until about 10 days to two weeks before Christmas, but that’s because we always had a live tree. The highlight of Christmas was going with my daddy out into the woods with an ax to find the perfect tree. I use the word “perfect” very lightly, in retrospect. When I was a kid, every cedar tree was perfect. My daddy would try to find one that was symmetrical, with a single (not forked) trunk. Trees that grew along the pasture fence wouldn’t do at all. We had some beautiful trees, and we had some puny Charlie Brown-ish trees, but they were all perfect and beautiful in the eyes of my brother and me.
Regardless of when you intend to decorate, remembering to give Thanksgiving its place will be important to ushering in the season of Christmas. I read something once that said, “What if we woke up tomorrow with only the things we thanked God for yesterday?” It’s in my nature to be thankful, and my prayers are as much about thanking God, as they are about petitioning God.
Sometimes life just plain out sucks. It is then that we find it most difficult to be thankful. My dad is not doing well. How am I supposed to be thankful for that? There are shootings, fires, loss of loved ones, people recovering from storms…there is so much sadness and trouble in the world. Yet, we are supposed to be thankful for that? Yep. We can’t see the big picture, so we don’t know why these things happen. We may never know why. So how can we be thankful?
Sometimes I am thankful just because I know I’m supposed to be. God is a big boy and can handle it when I grumble while giving thanks. But I am thankful that no matter how awful things are, that He is always with me. We are not immune to crappy stuff happening to us, to our families, our nation. That’s part of life.
What gets me through these times is knowing, truly knowing, that He’s with me, and whatever comes, He will never leave me.
For those of us who believe, there is a comforter with us. Sometimes the hardest part is just allowing ourselves to be comforted.
As we move into next week, some of us will be busy cooking, traveling, decorating, etc. Let’s each try to take a few moments each day to give thanks for even our simplest of blessings. Remember the lonely, and be a blessing to them. Wishing you all a very Happy Thanksgiving week and praying that all hearts will be filled with gratitude.
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: Preparing our hearts for Thanksgiving
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)