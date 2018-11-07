Six days before he retired from the bench last week, Chief Judge David Motes of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit Superior Court reversed the murder conviction of a Hoschton man who shot and killed his wife’s nephew in Barrow County in 2015 and granted him a new trial on Motes’ own motion.
It was a rare decision that surprised the prosecution and defense and has left investigators with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office baffled and frustrated.
Paul Hamilton, now 78, was convicted by a jury last month for shooting Brandon Lay, 34, at point-blank range in the head and killing him on Oct. 17, 2015, while Lay sat in his truck at the intersection of Old Hog Mountain and Charlie Hall roads in Hoschton. Hamilton, who did not recognize his nephew at the time because he had been estranged from the family, suspected Lay of burglarizing a property he owned on Charlie Hall Road.
Hamilton, a former Barrow County magistrate judge, was found guilty on one charge of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault — one against Lay and one each against two women who were in the truck with Lay at the time of the shooting. He was found not guilty on a single count of malice murder.
Judge overturns murder conviction of man who killed nephew in Barrow in 2015
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)