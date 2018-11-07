After discussing it briefly at a couple of meetings, the Bethlehem Town Council has not taken any action on a proposed tunnel lighting agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation for a future bridge at the intersection of highways 316 and 11.
But most of the council members say they are reluctant to agree to the town paying for improvements in GDOT’s right-of-way.
GDOT is planning to construct two future interchanges along Highway 316, in addition to the one already under construction at Highway 81.
The first — at Highway 53 — is expected to come under construction in May and be completed by May 2022. Construction on the one at Highway 11 is scheduled to begin and end one year later.
In September, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners approved a tunnel lighting agreement for the county to pay for the lighting under the Highway 53 bridge at $7,500 a year. The board held off on approving an identical agreement for the Highway 11 one after chairman Pat Graham suggested the Town of Bethlehem should pay for it since it would be located in the town limits.
County road engineering manager Darrell Greeson said in September he would seek clarification from GDOT on the jurisdictional issue, but the board has not taken the item back up since then.
The Bethlehem council did not take any action at its meeting Monday. Councilman Scott Morgan said the town should not be paying for the lighting since it would be in GDOT’s right-of-way. The council’s next meeting is Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
For more on Monday's meeting, see the Nov. 7 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Bethlehem unsure about paying for bridge lighting
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)